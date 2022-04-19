1 Player Every NBA Team Needs to Chase in 2022 Free Agency

0 of 30

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

For the NBA teams whose seasons are over, the focus has already shifted to next year. Even the squads still competing in the playoffs are getting a better idea of the holes on their rosters, as the postseason exposes weakness in ways that the regular season never does.

Free agency will be tricky this summer. Few clubs are currently projected to have salary-cap space, and big names will be hard to come by. That means many teams will be competing with one another for rotation pieces using similar resources—cap exceptions and minimum contracts—to try to lure players.

Every team will try to shore up some of its shortcomings in free agency. Here, we've come up with one player for every team to set their sights on.

Some of these suggestions will be ambitious. A few might seem underwhelming. But in every case, the featured player fits a role or occupies a position of great need.