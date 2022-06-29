Latest NBA Free-Agency Intel: Buzz on Dame Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Malik Monk, More

2 of 14

Detroit had been frequently linked as the bogeymaayn to lob a maximum offer at one of Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, but either outcome now seems off the board. After a series of transactions, Detroit might be left with under $10 million in cap space.

The Pistons' willingness to splurge on Ayton seemed to fly out the window following Detroit's draft-night acquisition of center Jalen Duren. And after acquiring Noel and Burks on Tuesday night, the Pistons' roughly $40 million in cap space for Bridges shrunk in half.

Even further, Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III is expected to return to Detroit on a deal north of $10 million in average annual value, potentially in a structure similar to Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two-year agreement with Charlotte last summer.

The Pacers have mulled over making Bridges an offer, sources told B/R, but it's unclear whether Indiana will actually be willing to add such an expensive piece into their rebuild.

League executives have long painted Memphis as a sleeper candidate to make a bid for Bridges, where he could join his Spartans teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. However, that rumored Grizzlies interest has been repeatedly shot down by league figures with knowledge of the situation.

Charlotte has also signaled it will match any offer for Bridges. So any interested suitor would be incentivized to throw the 24-year-old forward his four-year maximum in order to force the Hornets' hand. If an offer sheet never comes, Charlotte will be in a pretty position to bring Bridges back under $30 million annually.

With Phoenix, there's far less belief the Suns will ultimately match whatever offer Ayton can draw. The relationships between him and Phoenix's other primary actors—most notably head coach Monty Williams and point guard Chris Paul—seem untenable for an Ayton return. But there aren't many looming possibilities for him to find the maximum contract he is said to desire.

San Antonio, with its Murray conversations, appears willing to steer more towards a rebuild than offer a hefty salary. Perhaps the Raptors are the team that presents Deandre Ayton with the lucrative deal he covets, but Toronto could only afford such a contract by swinging a sign-and-trade for Ayton. Toronto continues to monitor the availability of several elite centers, sources said, including Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert.