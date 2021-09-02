Why Your Favorite Team Won't Win the 2022 NBA Championship

0 of 30

Jim Poorten/Getty Images

Allow me to begin with a disclaimer: I do not hate your favorite NBA team. On the contrary, I want nothing but the absolute best for everyone's choice squad.

I hope that all of your team's players enter training camp having gained 12 pounds of muscle and ducked under 10 percent body fat. I want everyone to have a career year. I pine for your team to have more nationally televised games. I cross my fingers for each roster to enjoy perfect health, all season long, en route to obliterating expected win totals. Don't ask me for a singular championship pick. I'm wishing for every team to finish next year with a Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Reality dictates otherwise, though.

Only one team can win the 2022 title. Statistically speaking, because the championship field is so large, it won't be your team. They are going to fall short, sometimes hilariously, hopelessly so. And my mission is to encapsulate why.

The most glaringly obvious explanations will be trashed from the get-go. Twenty-nine squads will not fail to win a title because the Brooklyn Nets exist. Every rain-on-your-parade referendum will be tailored to each individual franchise, operating under the assumption that they won't be the last squad standing for factors within their control.

For the purposes of this exercise, then, I do hate your team. It's nothing personal and only temporary and I'm sorry. Sort of.

Thick skins on? Great. Let's ride.