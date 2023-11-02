B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 10

0 of 6

We begin with a thoughtful and gentle reminder: Check the weather report.

With temperatures falling and the calendar dwindling, it's time to monitor how ugly weather will impact games—and specifically totals in those matchups.

Snow football is coming for those who celebrate, and celebrate we shall.

On the topic of celebrations, let's talk about last week. Our CFB picks finished 6-3 against the spread, We needed a bounce-back week, and we got one.

Before we turn our attention to this week's picks, let's revisit the good (and not-so-good) from the week that was.

The Good: Wisconsin (+14.5) vs. Ohio State: We earned this one. Although it never felt truly comfortable, Wisconsin managed to hang on and (barely) cover the two-touchdown spread. While we have burned by a half-point in recent weeks, it was nice to cash this.

The Bad: Purdue (+2.5) at Nebraska: Woof. This one never had a shot. Purdue tried to make it weird late in the game, but it was too late. Credit to Nebraska for a really nice run of games. Spoiler: More on this one to come.

With that complete, we're onto Week 10. As a warning, things get awfully weird below.