B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 9

By the time we talk next week, the first College Football Playoff rankings will have been released. If that doesn't serve as a reminder to savor each and every magnificent Saturday, nothing will.

As November nears, the stakes escalate. When it comes to picking winners, though, nothing should change. Stay the course, trust the process, and all will be well.

Last week, the picks were not well. Although we entered the week feeling good about the card, a couple of half-point losses coupled with a few "meh" selections ultimately proved inadequate.

Now, we enter Week 9 at 39-38-1. We have to be better, and we will. It all starts here.

Before we get to this week's picks, here's what went right (and wrong) with the previous week.

The Good: Kansas State (-6.5) vs. TCU: This one was easy. Kansas State looks like a completely different team, and this game was over shortly after it started. If only there were more like this one.

The Bad: USC (-7) vs. Utah: The working theory was that USC would bounce back at home against a team that has struggled on offense. This theory proved to be wildly incorrect.