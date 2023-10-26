B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 9

B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 9October 26, 2023
By the time we talk next week, the first College Football Playoff rankings will have been released. If that doesn't serve as a reminder to savor each and every magnificent Saturday, nothing will.
As November nears, the stakes escalate. When it comes to picking winners, though, nothing should change. Stay the course, trust the process, and all will be well.
Last week, the picks were not well. Although we entered the week feeling good about the card, a couple of half-point losses coupled with a few "meh" selections ultimately proved inadequate.
Now, we enter Week 9 at 39-38-1. We have to be better, and we will. It all starts here.
Before we get to this week's picks, here's what went right (and wrong) with the previous week.
The Good: Kansas State (-6.5) vs. TCU: This one was easy. Kansas State looks like a completely different team, and this game was over shortly after it started. If only there were more like this one.
The Bad: USC (-7) vs. Utah: The working theory was that USC would bounce back at home against a team that has struggled on offense. This theory proved to be wildly incorrect.
With that, onward we go. Here are this week's picks.
Purdue (+2.5) at Nebraska
Give Matt Rhule credit. The Cornhuskers have won four of the last five games, and it's been a while since we've been able to say that.
Currently, Nebraska is doing it with defense. Rhule's team is currently ranked No. 26 nationally in scoring defense. For perspective, it ranked No. 77 in the same category last year.
All of these are positive signs, although the competition should at least be acknowledged. Nebraska has beaten Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Illinois and Northwestern during this stretch. It has also suffered significant injuries along the way.
As such, Purdue is live. While the Boilermakers have lost four of the last five games, the competition has been much steeper. And while this won't be a massive offensive output, it should be enough to give them a (slight) edge.
Boise State (-5) vs. Wyoming
The Boise State program we fell in love with is no more. Let's get that out of the way.
That finely tuned football machine has given way for something more normal, and the results in recent years haven't been quite the same.
However, this team is still very capable. And while the Broncos enter Week 9 under .500, games against Washington and UCF to start the season certainly played a role.
At home, this feels like a really good spot—coupled with an aggressive line from the oddsmakers. While Wyoming has been superb, its two losses have come on the road (albeit against really good teams).
For at least one week, Boise State will look like the team we know and love. Broncos win by more than a touchdown.
Arizona (+3.5) vs. Oregon State
While our picks have been inconsistent, one theme has remained constant: Pac-12 teams, excluding USC, have been largely dominant at home.
Enter Arizona, which has been one of the feistiest teams in the country this season. The Wildcats are 4-3, although the three losses have come to Mississippi State, Washington and USC by a combined 16 points.
The most recent win, a dominating thrashing of Washington State with backup quarterback Noah Fifita leading the charge, was eye-opening. Now, unranked Arizona is a small underdog against a team ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll.
While the Beavers have been kind to the bank account this year, this feels like a daunting road trip. Oregon State's lone loss came at Washington State, and it gave up 40 points to Cal on the road later in the year.
It's going to get weirder in the Pac-12, and it starts right here.
Washington (-26.5) at Stanford
Whatever that was last weekend from Washington, the oddsmakers clearly don't believe it's going to linger.
At home, the Huskies delivered a truly un-Husky-like performance against Arizona State. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked off, the play calling was abysmal and the general showing was nothing short of alarming.
This was either A) a huge football hangover after beating Oregon the week prior or B) a sign of things to come.
Based on this pick, it's clear where we're going. Assuming Penix is healthy, which is a mild concern after watching him struggle to finish the game against Oregon, the performance should be much improved.
Stanford is currently ranked No. 129 in the nation in scoring defense. This does not bode well. While the Cardinal had its moment against Colorado, reality came quickly last week against UCLA.
And it will again this week.
Wisconsin (+14.5) vs. Ohio State
Timing is everything, and the timing of this game is significant.
Ohio State just passed a major test at home against Penn State. The Buckeyes' defense, currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, has done a good chunk of the heavy lifting this year.
But football hangovers are a real thing, and this one could be significant. While Ohio State is clearly a more talented, deeper team, this is a really tricky road game on the heels of what we just witnessed.
To be clear, it's not as tricky as we thought it would be before the season began. The Badgers have simply been off, although a hard-fought win against Illinois last week could translate into better results.
Wisconsin won't win this game. That feels like too tall of task. But the Badgers will be plenty capable of keeping it close (and ugly) until the very end.
Other Games on the Card
Charlotte vs. FAU (Under 41)
FAU is ranked No. 107 in scoring offense. Charlotte is ranked No. 131. I'm not sure much more is to be said about this one.
Rice (+10.5) vs. Tulane
This feels like a bit of a slippery point spread for Tulane. While it's clearly the superior team, Rice has had some moments this year. The Owls keep it close enough.
UCF vs. West Virginia (Over 59)
The scoreboard could be very busy. Both teams know how to score touchdowns, and neither defense has been all that impressive.
San Jose State (-10) at Hawai'i
We end with the last game on the card. We're not just looking for action because the game starts deep into the night on Saturday, but it is a perk. San Jose State by a lot.
