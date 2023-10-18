College Football's Biggest Surprises at the Halfway Point

2 of 8

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Being an offseason champion is different than being an in-season champion. Duh.

This much we know. And each year, a handful of teams garner out-of-season praise that ultimately comes undone swiftly.

Florida State, Washington, Penn State and Texas, at least in these eyes, were the most discussed teams of the offseason. Thus far, it's safe to say that all four have delivered.

Sure, the Longhorns lost to Oklahoma. Of the four teams, this would be the only loss. Even still, it's abundantly clear that Texas is significantly better at football than it has been in some time.