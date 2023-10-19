Trade Ideas for Every NBA Team 1 Week Before 2023-24 Season

29 of 30

The trade: Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2025 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Washington Wizards for Tyus Jones



The Jazz have question marks at the point guard position, which likely means a phone call to Washington is in order to test the Wizards' commitment to Jones. Since they're rebuilding, and he's 27 years old with an expiring contract, one would assume he isn't exactly off-limits.



Utah has several internal candidates for the job, but maybe this is like the basketball equivalent of when an NFL team has multiple quarterbacks but really has none.

All of Utah's internal options are flawed. Keyonte George, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are more scorers than table-setters. Kris Dunn has yet to prove he has NBA skills on the offensive end. Horton-Tucker is still a mystery box, despite the fact that he's about to play his fifth NBA season.



Maybe the Jazz are fine cycling through these options, since they aren't winning a title anyway, but it can be hard for teams to function without a capable point guard. That could also make it difficult for the front office to gauge the roster, since other positions could be held back by the lead guard spot.