Trade Ideas for Every NBA Team 1 Week Before 2023-24 SeasonOctober 19, 2023
Trade Ideas for Every NBA Team 1 Week Before 2023-24 Season
The 2023-24 NBA season will tip off with a two-game slate on Oct. 24.
Guess what that makes this, then? The perfect time to talk NBA trades.
OK, maybe we're just looking for an excuse to dive into the trade machine-fueled world of hypothetical wheeling and dealing, but who doesn't like playing pretend general manager for a day?
While some of these potential swaps can't be completed yet—players signed this summer can't be moved before Dec. 15 at the earliest—all could be worth considering at some point during the upcoming campaign.
Atlanta Hawks
The trade: De'Andre Hunter, A.J. Griffin, a 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via SAC), a 2025 second-round pick (via MIN) and a 2027 second-round pick (via MIN) to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and Otto Porter Jr.
The Hawks have been hot on Siakam's heels for a while now, and they should continue trying to get a deal done. Their John Collins-free forward rotation has a few interesting options, but there is no obvious difference-maker in the mix.
Siakam would change that. He is a two-time All-NBA honoree who has already played a significant role on a championship team.
He seemed a touch over his skis as Toronto's focal point this past season, but he could ramp up his efficiency—and potentially maintain much of his volume production—while sharing the offensive load with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Atlanta's hiring of coach Quin Snyder in February communicated a clear desire to compete at a high level with this core, but the roster still appears one star short of making major noise in the Eastern Conference. This deal would deliver that star, plus Porter as mostly salary-filler but also a capable reserve if he can get—and stay—healthy.
Boston Celtics
The trade: Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Dalano Banton and 2024 first-round pick (top-20 protected) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Kenrich Williams
The Celtics have done enough tinkering for now, but they could soon discover this frontcourt lacks sufficient depth. Unless an Oshae Brissett breakout is in the works, Grant Williams' absence could loom large over this team.
That's what could draw Boston toward another Williams, as Kenrich possesses similar strengths as a multi-purpose defender and capable shot-maker.
He has never shot the three-ball with a ton of volume (career 2.5 attempts per game), but some of his splash rates—37.3 percent this past season, 44.4 in 2020-21—suggest he could.
The Celtics may have some reservations about parting with a first-round pick for a 28-year-old role player, but if forward depth looks like the final missing piece of their championship puzzle, that should be a relatively easy concession to make.
Brooklyn Nets
The trade: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Thomas and a 2027 first-round pick (top-eight protected, via PHI) to the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine
If the Nets want to make something out of Mikal Bridges' prime, they have to give their rising star more scoring support. Even if Ben Simmons recaptures his All-Star form, he's never been a dynamic scorer. And Cam Johnson could take a leap and still fall short of being the No. 2 option on a contender.
That's why Brooklyn could consider throwing caution to the wind with a blockbuster deal for LaVine. He isn't a perfect player—which, combined with his colossal contract, is the reason he'd only cost a single first-round pick—but he is about as electric as it gets on the offensive end.
The 28-year-old has averaged at least 24 points, four assists and 2.5 three-pointers in each of the past four seasons. The only other players who have matched that production are Luka Dončić, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving.
Charlotte Hornets
The trade: Terry Rozier to the Los Angeles Clippers for Nic Batum, Robert Covington, Brandon Boston Jr. and a 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected)
If the Hornets can stay healthy this season, they have a chance to be pretty decent. However, with a high-end talent like LaMelo Ball—and maybe a second in No. 2 pick Brandon Miller—expectations should be way beyond the "pretty decent" realm.
To really bring the buzz back to Buzz City, Charlotte should channel its efforts on brightening its long-term outlook. Between Ball, Miller, Mark Williams and Nick Smith Jr., the Hornets could have an imposing young core in a season or two.
That's why, if we're the Hornets, we'd be looking to ship out veterans for future-focused assets. Rozier could perhaps emerge as a more cost-effective alternative than James Harden for the Clippers, and if he does, Charlotte might want to pounce.
Batum and Covington would be money-matchers, but Boston has shone a few flashes over his two NBA seasons, and the incoming pick could be incredibly valuable—to keep or trade—given the uncertainty of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in L.A.
Chicago Bulls
The trade: Jevon Carter to the Phoenix Suns for Nassir Little, a 2026 second-round pick (via DET, MIL or ORL) and a 2028 second-round pick (via MEM)
While Carter has a chance to fill some of the void left behind by the injured Lonzo Ball, so do several other point guards on Chicago's roster. Between Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Dalen Terry, the Bulls have no shortage of candidates to fill that position.
If even a few of them slot above Carter by the time he becomes trade-eligible in mid-December, Chicago could look to alleviate its backcourt congestion and find another depth piece at forward. Phoenix could help make that happen if it's obvious the top-heavy roster it's assembled can't function properly without a point guard.
If the Bulls deem Carter expendable, this could be an attractive alternative. Little offers shape-shifting potential on defense, and he quietly posted career highs in three-point makes (58) and percentage (36.7) this past season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The trade: Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, a 2025 second-round pick (via MIL), a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick (via DEN) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith
The Cavaliers came out of a humbling five-game defeat in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs determined to land shooters who could improve their offensive spacing. They found a great one in Georges Niang and a possibly really good one in Max Strus.
However, the worry now is they may have leaned too far into the offensive end and perhaps created some significant issues defensively. They already have a vulnerable backcourt combo on that end with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, so they can hardly afford to have a sieve at small forward.
It's possible, then, that this roster may still need a two-way wing to tie things together. If that's the case, forking over some of their best remaining trade chips for Finney-Smith might make a lot of sense.
The 30-year-old has enough quickness, length and strength to ace most defensive assignments thrown his way, and despite a shaky shooting effort in 2022-23, he still boasts a 37.7 percent perimeter connection rate over the past four campaigns combined.
Dallas Mavericks
The trade: Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr. and a 2027 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
The Mavericks face a lot more urgency than you might expect from a team whose best player is only 24 years old. But it's the presence of that player, Luka Dončić, upping the urgency, since Dallas needs to convince him it can construct a championship contender around him.
That's why the Mavs made a bold for Kyrie Irving at last season's trade deadline and why they spent the summer adding plug-and-play veterans like Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Dante Exum and Richaun Holmes.
It's also what could steer them toward Anunoby, who could thrive as both the team's primary wing stopper and its third option on offense.
The 26-year-old, an All-Defensive second-teamer last season, has essentially shown perpetual offensive growth over his six-year career.
Last season was the first in which Anunoby didn't set a new career high in scoring—16.8 points per game, just shy of the 17.1 he averaged in 2021-22—but he did sink a career-best 142 triples while upping each level of his shooting slash (47.6/38.7/83.8, up from 44.3/36.3/75.4 the previous season).
Denver Nuggets
The trade: Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji to the Houston Rockets for Jae'Sean Tate and a 2024 second-round pick (via OKC)
Denver could feel the loss of Bruce Brown in myriad ways, but his absence might be most notable on the defensive end. The Nuggets ranked just 15th in defensive efficiency with him last season, so they could be at risk of sinking even lower without him.
That would be the motivation behind a swap like this, as Tate brings similar versatility to the defensive end. He's also effective on offense around the rim (career 70.1 percent shooting within three feet) and a sneaky-good table-setter (career 3.6 assists per 36 minutes).
If the 27-year-old had an even halfway reliable outside shot, he could do a reasonably convincing impression of Brown.
If it's clear the Nuggets really miss Brown—if Watson isn't rotation-ready, they certainly could—they may have interest in a trade like this. They would miss out on the collective upside of Watson and Nnaji, but they'd bring back more of a sure thing in Tate, plus an incoming second-round pick to help find a cost-effective reserve.
Detroit Pistons
The trade: Bojan Bogdanović to the Miami Heat for Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jović and a 2027 first-round pick
It's possible the Pistons plan on chasing competitiveness this season and having something to show for their historically rich pact with new skipper Monty Williams.
However, with so much of this roster being populated by first-, second- and third-year players, they should continue prioritizing the future over the present.
That would clearly be the case here, as the 34-year-old Bogdanović obviously isn't part of any long-term designs in Detroit. And if the Pistons have a chance to trade him—an aging veteran who's never been a star—for a future first-round pick and a recent first-round selection, they should be all over it.
The future first is the crown jewel, but Jović is no consolation prize. He's a 6'10" face-up forward who can create off the dribble (for himself and his teammates) and might one day become a three-level scoring threat.
Robinson would help make the money work, and while he's objectively overpaid, he has had some elite shooting seasons in the recent past.
Golden State Warriors
The trade: Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and a 2027 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam
Linking Siakam to Golden State is not a novel idea, but there's a reason the All-Star forward has long loomed as an intriguing target. He could be a hand-in-glove fit with this group on both ends, and the Dubs might need everything he can offer.
If this deal happened, we likely wouldn't see it until much closer to the deadline, since Golden State would have to sense it lacks the star power to contend, while Toronto would need to concede it's time to rebuild.
If both things happened, though, these stars could align. This would be a steep price to pay for a partial season rental, but the Warriors could see the ticking clock of their veteran core as justification to go all-in.
Houston Rockets
The trade: Jae'Sean Tate to the Chicago Bulls for Ayo Dosunmu
It's tough to tell exactly what Houston needs at the moment, since it's unclear how the team's young players will develop and mesh with the veterans added this offseason.
Still, it isn't hard to see the logic behind the Rockets taking a relatively cheap flier on a 23-year-old who's shown enough promise to potentially join their long-term nucleus.
Dosunmu impressed as a rookie, then regressed as a sophomore, but his defense and tenacity feel right in line with what Houston is trying to build. The fact that he isn't an advanced playmaker is fine, too, since the Rockets will get plenty of passing out of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün.
Dosunmu could wind up checking a lot of the same boxes as Tate, but the former has more room to grow his game going forward. Tate's 28th birthday will arrive before Dosunmu's 24th, and that could matter to the still-rebuilding Rockets.
Indiana Pacers
The trade: Buddy Hield, a 2024 second-round pick (via MIL) and a 2025 second-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Hawkins and Kira Lewis Jr.
It's hard to say how much—if at all—the Pacers are trying to move Hield, but it's easy to question his future with the franchise.
They've amassed a talented roster largely comprised of 25-and-under talent, while he's a soon-to-be 31-year-old on an expiring contract. This may not be a relationship worth salvaging, particularly if Indiana gets off to a slow start.
Assuming the Pacers aren't feeling any win-now pressure this trade season, they could take a look at something like this. The hope is they'd be replacing an elite veteran shooter for a 21-year-old, rookie-wage-collecting marksman, as Hawkins was viewed by many as one of the best shooters in this year's draft class.
If Indy is sold on Hawkins' potential, then the rest of the incoming pieces would almost be found money. Nance could soak up floor time as Myles Turner's backup or be sent out in a trade for additional assets. Lewis, meanwhile, could add an extra gear to this transition attack and perhaps make it easier for the Pacers to trade T.J. McConnell for younger players or draft picks.
Los Angeles Clippers
The trade: Robert Covington, Bones Hyland, Brandon Boston Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick (via TOR) to the Washington Wizards for Tyus Jones
The Clippers can't seem to quit on the idea of James Harden handling third-banana duties alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
However, they also recognize that's only one of several options available to them. For instance, when Jrue Holiday hit the trade market, L.A. offered more than it ever has for Harden.
If the Clippers are still jonesing for a primary playmaker, why not make a run at Jones? He isn't the scoring threat Harden is, but he might be a better game-manager, at least in terms of minimizing mistakes (career 10.4 turnover percentage to Harden's 15.6).
The 27-year-old might also pack a more powerful scoring punch than he was able to show as Ja Morant's backup on the Memphis Grizzlies. In 22 starts last season, he averaged a rock-solid 16.4 points while hitting half of his field goals and 41.5 percent of his long-range looks.
Los Angeles Lakers
The trade: D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon
The Lakers have confidence in Russell now, but who's to say things won't go south like they did late last season?
Remember, he held the starting point guard gig last season following his deadline arrival, but when L.A. faced elimination in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, it yanked him out of the first five and tasked him with his fewest minutes of the playoffs (15).
He just isn't the most natural fit with LeBron James, as Russell does his best work with the ball in his hands and his worst work on the defensive end. If these two haven't found a great rhythm by the time Russell is trade-eligible in mid-December, it might be time for L.A. to cut its losses and move on.
That's triply true if a Russell deal delivers a talent like Brogdon, who seems like a much more capable running mate for James.
As long as Brogdon stays healthy—he played 75 games as a rookie and hasn't reached the 70-game mark since—he could thrive in Hollywood, since he can operate on or off the ball while capably defending either backcourt position.
Memphis Grizzlies
The trade: Ziaire Williams to the Atlanta Hawks for AJ Griffin and a 2025 second-round pick (via MIN)
The Grizzlies haven't abandoned hope in Williams, the No. 10 pick in 2021, but their return on investment has been nonexistent. He played a lot as a rookie and a lot less as a sophomore, and he wasn't particularly productive or efficient in either season.
At some point, Memphis might prefer more stability in that spot, and that's what Griffin could provide. He may not have the same upside, but he did come out of his first NBA season with a 46.5/39/89.4 shooting slash and some solid defensive film.
Williams could eventually become the better player, but his ceiling is theoretical and will remain that way until he actually starts taking steps toward it.
Griffin seems likelier to deliver a better 2023-24 season, and that could matter to a Memphis team that could be in championship contention as soon as Ja Morant gets back from his 25-game suspension.
Miami Heat
The trade: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jović, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell and Sam Merrill
The Heat won't let losing the Damian Lillard sweepstakes stand in the way of their next whale hunt. At some point, though, they need to actually reel in a big fish.
This team is almost always mentioned when a star hits the market—it's even been linked to Mitchell before—but the last time it made a splash was with Jimmy Butler in 2019.
With Butler now clinging to the remainder of his prime, Miami must do what it can to give him a realistic shot at contention. The Heat, fresh off a Finals run, did not feel "desperate" in the Lillard pursuit, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
It might be time to drum up some desperation, though, since that Finals run was preceded by a 38-loss season and a near-elimination in the play-in tournament.
That's why Miami should keep a close eye on Cleveland, where Mitchell's future is up in the air. The four-time All-Star—who could be the perfect fix for the Heat's offensive issues—can reach free agency in 2025.
If the Cavs get the sense the 27-year-old isn't staying, and that they clearly aren't contending, they might want to move him this season to maximize their return.
Cleveland could maybe squeeze even more out of Miami for Mitchell (and Merrill to make the money work), but this at least feels like a solid starting spot for negotiations.
Milwaukee Bucks
The trade: Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr. to the Orlando Magic for Gary Harris
With Damian Lillard in town, the Bucks have present or past All-Stars filling four of their five starting spots. The issue is the fifth spot, which is a giant question mark. Malik Beasley seems like the clubhouse leader, which can't be super encouraging considering he just lost his rotation spot during the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff run.
The Bucks need a 2-guard who can hold his own defensively and sink outside shots. That's pretty much it, too, since Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez can handle the rest.
Harris, 29, could be perfect for the job, as he's long been a defensive menace and thankfully rediscovered his long-distance shot after it disappeared for a few seasons. Since the start of 2021-22, he has averaged 1.9 threes per outing on 40.4 percent shooting.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The trade: Wendell Moore Jr. to the Philadelphia 76ers for Jaden Springer
For casual fans, this trade idea is likely a snoozer. (It's certainly less fun than sending Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert elsewhere.)
For diehard hoopheads, though, it could be a sneaky-intriguing challenge trade, as the Sixers and Timberwolves would both be convinced they could get more out of these recent first-round picks than the other has.
In Minnesota's case, it would almost be impossible not to, given how limited Springer has been to this point. The No. 28 pick of the 2021 draft has logged just 95 minutes across 18 contests over his first two NBA seasons. He has looked good in the G League, though, where he earned Finals MVP honors in April. He's had a strong start to the preseason, too.
Still, he's not at all a lock to crack Philly's rotation, nor to have his 2024-25 team option picked up, so he shouldn't be too hard to pry away from the Sixers.
The Timberwolves need some long-term options at point guard and could be drawn to the 21-year-old's relentless defense and offensive potential.
New Orleans Pelicans
The trade: Jonas Valančiūnas and a 2024 or 2025 first-round pick (via LAL) to the Portland Trail Blazers for Robert Williams III
Valančiūnas has been plenty productive across his two seasons in the Crescent City, but his limited mobility and lack of explosiveness limits what the Pelicans can do defensively.
And since their defense is already compromised by the overly generous combo of CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they might have to go a different direction at center.
In fact, they tried doing just that this offseason, as they were "most notably linked" to Jarrett Allen and Isaiah Stewart, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. They could instead turn their attention to Williams, who looks redundant in Portland with Deandre Ayton also on the roster.
Granted, there would be an enormous amount of injury risk with a Williamson-Williams frontcourt, but they could be wholly dominant if they managed to stay healthy.
Williams, 26, would be the ultimate protection plan on defense, and he could dazzle as a pick-and-roll screener since he can finish above the rim or make passes out of the short roll.
New York Knicks
The trade: Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and a 2024 first-round pick (top-18 protected, via DET) to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner
The Knicks are seemingly banked on chemistry and continuity getting them over the proverbial hump. That won't be enough to escape the loaded Eastern Conference.
New York has less star power than most of its direct competitors, so it's forced to hope its whole outweighs the sum of its parts. It's hard to believe that's the case when the offense can barely breathe, as Robinson isn't a shooter, and Julius Randle and RJ Barrett are most comfortable (and most effective) inside the arc.
Turning Robinson into a stretch big like Turner would transform the team's offensive spacing, and that change could come without any defensive regression.
Turner, 27, doesn't have as much bounce as Robinson, but he's still a two-time blocks champion and held opponents to a lower shooting percentage at the rim (56.3) than Robinson did (58.1) last season.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The trade: Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Aleksej Pokuševski, Tre Mann, a 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via UTA), a 2025 first-round pick (lottery protected, via MIA) and a 2025 first-round pick (top-six protected, via PHI) to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges
In the real world, there's no reason to believe the Thunder will try to speed up their slow-and-steady path to championship contention. Word out of the Sooner State continues to show Oklahoma City's commitment to its patient, methodical plan.
"We have to finish our breakfast before we start acting like we're on the cusp of something," Thunder general manager Sam Presti told reporters last month. "I think this is, again, part of the headwinds that you face as a young team. I wouldn't want to 'cash in' to become average or above-average."
If OKC's up-and-comers develop quickly, though, this club could be so much more than above-average. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like an MVP candidate, while Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren all have star potential. Pair that foursome with a two-way force like Bridges, and you may have just spawned the NBA's next heavyweight contender.
An All-Defensive first-teamer in 2021-22, Bridges obliterated even the most optimistic expectations for his offense after a February trade to Brooklyn.
From that point forward, the 27-year-old put up 26.1 points per night on 47.5/37.6/89.4 shooting. He'd cost a fortune if the Nets ever made him available to trade, but the pick-rich Thunder could meet a lofty price without dismantling their asset collection.
Orlando Magic
The trade: Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons
Folks who tuned out after Orlando's abysmal 5-20 start to last season missed all of the evidence pointing toward a potential rise this time around. The Magic were a game above .500 after that point, and given all of their youth, it's reasonable to expect more progress this season.
A backcourt scorer would do wonders for this team, though, and Simons could be the best candidate for the job. He's a former dunk contest champion who just so happens to be a quality-plus-quality outside shooter (career 38.7 percent) and effortless point-producer (21.1 points and 4.1 assists last season).
The 24-year-old is also potentially expendable in Portland if the Blazers want to give backcourt control to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.
If Simons becomes available, the Magic better have an aggressive offer at the ready.
Philadelphia 76ers
The trade: James Harden to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin
The Sixers need to get out of the Beard business. Whatever they hoped would happen with Harden isn't happening. Reconciliation is not an option; he said so himself. Frankly, Philly probably needs to move on from the idea of moving him for a star—or enough assets to land a star—because the market simply isn't delivering that.
This is likely as close as the Sixers could get, and that's assuming the Heat even have interest in Harden. If Miami did play ball, though, then Philly should bite. Herro isn't a star and has flaws that could prevent him from ever becoming one, but at least he has a non-zero chance of making that leap.
A Herro-Tyrese Maxey combo might face a litany of defensive issues, but they could easily pile up enough points to keep their collective head well above water. Martin, meanwhile, could carve out a significant role as a two-way wing or even push for starting job.
Add Tobias Harris to the mix, and that's a strong, potentially championship-caliber supporting cast to put around reigning MVP Joel Embiid.
Phoenix Suns
The trade: Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, a 2028 second-round pick (via MEM) and a 2029 second-round pick (via MEM) to the Indiana Pacers for T.J. McConnell
Between Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns have assembled one of the most talented NBA trios in recent memory. But did they forget to add a point guard?
Maybe they have enough skills and hoops smarts to figure this out, but an on-court conductor could seemingly make life a lot easier.
Maybe that's why the Suns have "ongoing interest" in McConnell, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Phoenix might worry a bit about McConnell shrinking the floor as a non-scoring threat, but opposing defenses will already be stretched trying to keep the Big Three in check.
McConnell fits the traditional floor general role. He gets the offense going with elite decision-making (career 5.0 assists against 1.6 turnovers), and he energizes the defense with full-throttle effort. Landing the 31-year-old could be the final step on this team's title path.
Portland Trail Blazers
The trade: Jerami Grant to the Miami Heat for Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jović and a 2026 second-round pick (via LAL)
Grant just signed a five-year, $160 million contract in July, but his stay in the Pacific Northwest might already be down to its final few months. He looks entirely out of place on the Damian Lillard-less Blazers and could be shopped as soon as he's trade-eligible on Jan. 15.
"Grant could be the missing piece for a contending team the way Denver got Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon," an NBA scout told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. "Maybe a team like Miami could take a swing if they're still a player away."
If the Blazers can turn Grant, whose contract will carry him well into his 30s, to any kind of assets, they almost have to consider it. Robinson would be a money-matcher, and a second-round pick doesn't move the needle, but Jović could be a real find, and Martin could have good trade value if Portland quickly rerouted him as it did with Jrue Holiday.
Sacramento Kings
The trade: Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles and a 2025 second-round pick (via POR) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith
The Kings will likely give their nucleus the first part of this season to prove it can repeat—if not build off of—last season's success. This roster offers several potential paths to improvement, though there isn't an obvious fix to beef up their 24th-ranked defense.
Now, some might wonder how Sacramento could improve its defense while trading away its top defender (Mitchell), and the answer comes down to fit. It would be easier to find substantial minutes for Finney-Smith than it has been with Mitchell, who shares a position and shooting struggles with star guard De'Aaron Fox.
If Finney-Smith can put his own recent shooting woes behind him—he shot just 33.7 percent from three last season but was at 38.9 percent over the three previous campaigns—he could push Harrison Barnes for a starting spot and secure a minutes average in the high-20s or maybe even low-30s.
San Antonio Spurs
The trade: Doug McDermott and a 2024 second-round pick (via LAL) to the Chicago Bulls for Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry
If the Spurs plan to slow-play things with Victor Wembanyama, then they should look for players who can help him compete when this roster is ready.
McDermott doesn't qualify, as he's 31 years old and unsigned past this season. Dosunmu and Terry might, though, and Chicago is deep enough at the guard spots to potentially let both go in search of offensive spacing.
Dosunmu brings energy to both ends, and he could really be a factor if he improved his shooting and playmaking. Terry is more of a mystery after seldom seeing the floor as a rookie, but he could blossom as a two-way playmaker, especially if he hits enough shots to stay on the floor.
Toronto Raptors
The trade: Gary Trent Jr. to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and a 2024 second-round pick (via MIL)
The Raptors were, objectively speaking, horrific at shooting last season. They held down the 28th spot in both three-point volume (10.7 per game) and accuracy (33.5).
They could be even worse this season. A point guard switch from Fred VanVleet (career 37.3 percent from three) to Dennis Schröder (33.7) is a big downgrade on the shooting front, and the re-signing of Jakob Poeltl ensures Toronto will start a non-shooting center. In theory, incoming lottery pick Gradey Dick should help, but it's unclear what kind of role he'll handle.
So, the Raptors could be in dire need of sharpshooting, and this deal would deliver that. Hield ranks favorably among the best marksman on the planet, having hit 1,705 triples at a 40.2 percent clip across seven NBA seasons.
Utah Jazz
The trade: Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2025 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Washington Wizards for Tyus Jones
The Jazz have question marks at the point guard position, which likely means a phone call to Washington is in order to test the Wizards' commitment to Jones. Since they're rebuilding, and he's 27 years old with an expiring contract, one would assume he isn't exactly off-limits.
Utah has several internal candidates for the job, but maybe this is like the basketball equivalent of when an NFL team has multiple quarterbacks but really has none.
All of Utah's internal options are flawed. Keyonte George, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are more scorers than table-setters. Kris Dunn has yet to prove he has NBA skills on the offensive end. Horton-Tucker is still a mystery box, despite the fact that he's about to play his fifth NBA season.
Maybe the Jazz are fine cycling through these options, since they aren't winning a title anyway, but it can be hard for teams to function without a capable point guard. That could also make it difficult for the front office to gauge the roster, since other positions could be held back by the lead guard spot.
So, if the Jazz want clarity at this position (and, maybe by extension, all the others), they could get it from Jones.
Washington Wizards
The trade: Tyus Jones to the Miami Heat for Duncan Robinson, a 2026 second-round pick (via LAL) and a 2027 first-round pick (top-seven protected)
If the Wizards are finally, fully committed to a rebuild, then they should be shopping all veterans to win-now teams. Jones is an obvious candidate given his age (27) and expiring contract, plus the fact that point guard-needy teams could give up real value to get him.
The Damian Lillard-less Heat fit the bill, as they can't possibly leave their championship hopes in the hands of 37-year-old Kyle Lowry. If Miami came calling with a future first on the table, Washington would have to listen. While the Heat rarely bottom out, they could face some real turbulence once Jimmy Butler exits his prime.
That would be the sales pitch from Washington's side, and the fanbase should easily accept it. A future first (and, to a lesser extent, a future second) would likely help this franchise more than Jones can.
If Robinson, a salary-filler in this swap, got his three-ball back in time to build any kind of future trade value, that would be an added bonus.
Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Salary information via Spotrac.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.