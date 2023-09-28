NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Won't Pursue 76ers' James Harden amid Jrue Holiday Links

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With the Damian Lillard trade saga finally coming to an end Wednesday, the final NBA superstar domino yet to fall is James Harden, who asked the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him earlier this offseason.

After striking out in their pursuit of Lillard, it doesn't appear that the Miami Heat are interested in pursuing Harden, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang. Harden is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer and is due $35.6 million this upcoming season.

What hasn't been ruled out for Miami is a trade for newly minted Portland Trail Blazer Jrue Holiday, who was part of Milwaukee's package for Lillard.

Much like Lillard with Miami, Harden has a specific trade destination in mind, asking Daryl Morey and the 76ers' front office to send him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike Lillard, however, Harden's saga has been much more contentious.

After trade talks between Philadelphia and the Clippers stalled—while on a trip in China—Harden went as far as to call Morey, whom he's had a long-standing relationship with, a liar. And he has stood by that comment in the months since the incident.

Even as an organization that's been notorious for trying to pursue disgruntled superstars, considering that Harden has asked out of his last three teams, it's not exactly surprising to see Pat Riley and the Heat sit out on the Harden sweepstakes.

Especially considering his age and how much he's owed this year.

As for Holiday, who's expected to be moved by the Trail Blazers, the Heat haven't begun an immediate pursuit for him, but it hasn't been ruled out, per Jackson and Chiang.