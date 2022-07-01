Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Heat 'Have Furnished' an Offer for Jazz Star

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly trying to make a bold move to improve their roster this offseason.

Per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Miami has prepared a deal for the Utah Jazz in hopes of landing star guard Donovan Mitchell.

"The Heat are a more likely landing spot for Donovan Mitchell and have furnished a trade offer to the Utah Jazz," Winfield wrote.

There appears to be mutual interest from Mitchell's end, as Winfield noted that he has a desire to play in Miami.

"In an April 2022 episode of the Certified Buckets podcast, New York City hip-hop legend Fat Joe told me he is close to Mitchell and that Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks," Winfield wrote.

Mitchell has reportedly been frustrated in Utah for quite some time. He raised eyebrows Monday by posting the image of a song titled "Let Me Go" on his Instagram story. This month when former Utah head coach Quin Snyder resigned, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell was "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future."

A three-time All-Star, Mitchell is one of the most promising young players in the NBA. The 25-year-old has averaged over 20 points in each of his five seasons in the league and hasn't missed the playoffs in his career.

The Heat had the best record in the Eastern Conference last season but fell in the conference finals to the Boston Celtics. Miami has a deep roster, but some players struggled throughout the postseason as Jimmy Butler was the team's only player to average more than 15 points per game in the playoffs.

Adding a player of Mitchell's caliber would surely help the Heat return to title contention.