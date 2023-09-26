Buddy Hield Trade Rumors Downplayed by Pacers GM Amid Stalled Contract Talks

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan on Tuesday downplayed the rumors that Buddy Hield could be traded this year amid stalled contract negotiations.

Buchanan said, via Tony East of All Pacers:

"Buddy is somebody that we love having on our team. We want him on our team this year. The business of basketball comes into play at times, and we've had talks with him about an extension and those talks are at a halt right now. That's not to say that they're done. We'd like to have Buddy with us.

"We have no intention of trying to move Buddy but it's also our job to listen if opportunities come that helps us improve the team. That's what we have to do as a front office. But our intention is to have Buddy on the team this year and have him be a big part of our group."

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last week that Hield and the Pacers were working together to find a trade partner after contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an impasse.

Charania added that Hield "is open to a trade elsewhere," but that "no deal is imminent and there aren't any current substantive talks with any other teams."

The Pacers offered Hield an extension recently, "but it's believed their proposal did not make the seven-year guard feel desired," according to Charania.

Hield is entering the final year of his contract worth $19.2 million and he should receive a lucrative contract after an impressive season and a half in Indiana.

The Pacers acquired Hield in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings, and he averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from deep during the 2022-23 campaign.

The 30-year-old is also one of the most dynamic three-point shooters in the NBA, leading the league in three-pointers made over the last five seasons. He has drained 1,381 three-pointers in that span, which is more than Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Portland Trail Blazers veteran Damian Lillard.

Hield's role with the Pacers is expected to decrease this season as the franchise will likely look to move 2022 sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin into the starting lineup after he played a sixth-man role during his rookie year.

Buchanan told reporters Tuesday that the team has already spoken to Hield about his role potentially changing in 2023-24:

"In (Hield's) exit meeting (in April), we talked about how his role could be different moving forward. Benn's development is important to the future of this franchise. It's not going to happen instantly. Finding the right sweet spot for coach Carlisle and roles, minutes for Bruce, for Buddy, for Benn, for (Andrew Nembhard) for T.J. (McConnell), that's gonna be challenging. I think we all see that. The players see that. The coaches see that. You guys all see that. But ultimately, it has to be earned on the court."

Considering Hield's role is about to change, it's no surprise the Pacers are seemingly unwilling to sign him to a lucrative long-term extension.