NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Offered More for Jrue Holiday Than 76ers' James Harden

If James Harden was curious about how much he's valued around the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers may have provided him with an answer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today the Clippers were "much more aggressive" in their pursuit of Jrue Holiday and offered "more" to the Portland Trail Blazers than they have been willing to do for Harden at this point (starts at 5:00 mark).

Holiday was traded by the Blazers to the Boston Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and two first-round draft picks, including an unprotected pick in 2029.

Wojnarowski previously reported the Clippers offer for Harden was a first-round draft pick, pick swaps and the expiring contracts of Marcus Morris and Robert Covington. He also noted Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey wants to be able to flip what he gets from the Clippers to a different team for "another All-Star-level guard" who can replace Harden.

Based on the offer Wojnarowski reported, it's hard to see that return being enough to land a top-tier guard in a separate trade.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Sixers want Terance Mann and multiple first-round picks from the Clippers.

It's not like there are significant differences in terms of age or contract status that would make Holiday more appealing to the Clippers than Harden.

Holiday is entering the final guaranteed season of his current contract with a $37.4 million player option for 2024-25. Harden is owed $35.6 million this season before becoming a free agent next summer.

Harden is only 10 months older than Holiday and a better offensive player, but not nearly as good on the defensive end of the court. Both players had rough moments in the playoffs last season.

If there is a key differentiating factor between the two players, it could be that Harden has a history of causing a public stir when he's unhappy with a situation in a way that Holiday hasn't done.

The Sixers were the team Harden wanted to play for when he hoped to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Twenty months after getting his wish, he's requested a trade again with the hope of landing with the Clippers.