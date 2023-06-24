Pascal Siakam Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Tried to Deal for Raptors PF 'Without Success'

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

As the Atlanta Hawks explore different ways to improve their roster heading into head coach Quin Snyder's first full season, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has popped up on their radar in trade talks.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks have "been trying—without success—to convince Toronto to part with" the two-time All-Star.

The Hawks seem to have made Siakam a focal point in offseason trade talks.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday they've been trying to put together "several creative packages" that include "at least one three-team scenario" in an attempt to land the 29-year-old.

One player Atlanta could be shopping to opposing teams is De'Andre Hunter. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman noted leading up to the draft on Thursday the Hawks "explored the idea of trading" the 25-year-old because they want to increase AJ Griffin's role next season.

A big stumbling block for any team trying to acquire Siakam is his contract. He's owed $37.9 million in 2023-24, the final season of his four-year, $136.9 million deal he signed in October 2019.

Presumably, a team would want assurances from Siakam that he would commit to signing a long-term extension to facilitate a trade.

Per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, Siakam has "put word out that he would not entertain contract extension talks with any team" because he "would like nothing better than to finish his career here as the longest-serving Raptors player."

Siakam has spent his entire NBA career in Toronto since being drafted 27th overall in 2016 out of New Mexico State. He's been named to the All-NBA team twice and won an NBA title with the Raptors during the 2018-19 season.

The Hawks have taken a step back since playing in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. They have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons after clinching a spot in the play-in tournament, but they've lost in the first round both times.