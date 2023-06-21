B/R's Final 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions

0 of 36

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

For the past year-plus, Bleacher Report and the collective NBA world have watched and scrutinized the 2023 draft class. Whether from afar or up close in person, the study around each prospect has been rigorous. And it's all led to this.

Thursday officially marks Victor Wembanyama Day the 2023 NBA draft, and while no one expects the San Antonio Spurs to get cute at No. 1, genuine debates begin immediately following with the second overall pick.

What happens next is in the hands of the 30 NBA franchises. They've done their homework; now it's time to put their studies to the test.

Below you'll find B/R's final mock draft as we see it today. Note that things remain fluid. This piece will be updated through Thursday morning to reflect trades and surprise intel as we count down the hours

*Editor's note: Some of the following analysis and intel was published in a previous Mock Draft.