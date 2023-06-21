B/R's Final 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions

B/R's Final 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round PredictionsJune 21, 2023
For the past year-plus, Bleacher Report and the collective NBA world have watched and scrutinized the 2023 draft class. Whether from afar or up close in person, the study around each prospect has been rigorous. And it's all led to this.
Thursday officially marks
Victor Wembanyama Day the 2023 NBA draft, and while no one expects the San Antonio Spurs to get cute at No. 1, genuine debates begin immediately following with the second overall pick.
What happens next is in the hands of the 30 NBA franchises. They've done their homework; now it's time to put their studies to the test.
Below you'll find B/R's final mock draft as we see it today. Note that things remain fluid. This piece will be updated through Thursday morning to reflect trades and surprise intel as we count down the hours
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama
Position: PF/C
Team: Metropolitans 92
Age: 19
Victor Wembanyama has finally made it to the United States after leading his team to the LNB Pro A Finals.
The only question regarding his immediate future is whether he'll play in the summer league for the San Antonio Spurs. He'll be the No. 1 overall pick after finishing second in France's top league in scoring, first in rebounding and shot-blocking and making 54 threes as a 7'5" 19-year-old.
San Antonio is on the verge of pairing a five-position defender in Jeremy Sochan with an elite shot-blocker who'll double as both the team's rim protector and No. 1 scoring option.
2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller
Position: SF
School: Alabama
Age: 20
The consensus around the league right now pegs Brandon Miller as the favorite to win the Charlotte Hornets over.
While it sounds as if they've had trouble confidently identifying who's the best prospect available—Miller or Scoot Henderson—the former's cleaner fit and shooting make for a safer selection.
Coming out of the combine, we reported members of Charlotte's front office saw a star-caliber wing in Miller. Meanwhile, scouts in Chicago expressed the idea that Henderson was prematurely crowned the obvious consolation prize to Victor Wembanyama.
It would be understandable if Charlotte was hesitant about adding a 6'2", ball-dominant, limited shooter to pair with LaMelo Ball. Meanwhile, scouts love Miller's archetype as a 6'9" shot-maker and live-dribble passer.
3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson
Position: PG
Team: G League Ignite
Age: 19
The Charlotte Hornets drafting Brandon Miller will lead to more trade talk around the No. 3 pick, given how difficult it is to picture a rotation with Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.
Regardless, someone seems likely to take Henderson at No. 3, given the perception that there is a gap between him and the field. Portland could also take him as the best player available and look to make a deal after the draft.
Attention would naturally shift to Lillard for any possible trade request. The Blazers could also shop Simons and talk themselves into Henderson playing more of a facilitator role and taking some pressure off Lillard as he ages into his 30s.
4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson
Position: PG/SG
Team: Overtime Elite
Age: 20
New intel suggests the Houston Rockets have gone back and forth between Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, but the former has the edge in the best-player-available discussion.
His playmaking and defense are the selling points. The question is whether the Rockets have confidence in James Harden's return or if they're willing to overpay to bring him back. His arrival would create an interesting logjam with Jalen Green and Thompson, who's far more valuable on the ball than as a wing.
At this stage, we'll stick with Houston ignoring fit, considering it can't be certain how free agency will play out. Regardless, Thompson will give Houston a needed passer next to Green.
5. Detroit Pistons: Jarace Walker
Position: PF
Team: Houston
Age: 19
Jarace Walker seems locked into the No. 5-9 range, but the Pistons could ultimately value his fit, versatility and projected readiness over Ausar Thompson's higher ceiling.
The Pistons may see Walker's potential to shoot threes, attack closeouts and pass off live dribbles as an appealing, complementary skill set to place next to Jalen Duren.
Call it a coincidence but general manager Troy Weaver also has a recent history of drafting/acquiring prospects with A+ physical builds, between Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman.
If not Walker, Ausar Thompson makes more sense than his twin brother, Amen, but trading out for a quality NBA starter may be the more desirable outcome.
6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black
Position: PG/SG
Team: Arkansas
Age: 19
Interest in Anthony Black seems to be spreading and growing. The Wizards at No. 8 now seem like his floor.
With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic may have to pass on a forward like Cam Whitmore, whose medical reports have also raised some questions.
Orlando could see more upside with Black than Markelle Fultz, and the front office does have a recent history of valuing skill and versatility over athleticism.
Black has fans all over for his coveted mix of positional size, passing and defense.
7. Indiana Pacers: Taylor Hendricks
Position: PF
Team: Central Florida
Age: 19
Taylor Hendricks' textbook fit could give him an edge at No. 7.
The Pacers need to improve their shooting and defense, and the 19-year-old looks like the draft's top three-and-D forward prospect.
Teams also believe Indiana will continue to be active in trade talks, as they look for a veteran and figure out what to do with picks No. 26, No. 29 and No. 32.
8. Washington Wizards: Ausar Thompson
Position: SG/SF
Team: Overtime Elite
Age: 20
The Wizards will be operating in best-player-available mode after the Bradley Beal trade.
Ausar Thompson offers the most upside on the board at No. 8 with his unbeatable quickness and explosion, plus budding playmaking ability and improving shot-making.
9. Utah Jazz: Cam Whitmore
Position: SF
Team: Villanova
Age: 18
There have been some concerns over Cam Whitmore's medicals, which could cause a few teams to pass in the mid-lottery, per sources.
This could be an opportunity for the Jazz or others to buy low on an 18-year-old who showed no signs of any injury affecting his explosiveness during the season.
The Jazz are also expected to explore different trade possibilities with three first-round picks.
10. Dallas Mavericks: Bilal Coulibaly
Position: SF
Team: Metropolitans 92
Age: 18
League sources expect the Mavericks to trade this pick, and Bilal Coulibaly could be an upside target for a team looking to take a big swing.
The 18-year-old's season just came to an end last week, when he scored eight points on five shots in Game 3 of the LNB Finals.
Between a combination of age, explosion and shot-making that screams upside—not to mention his budding production into the LNB Pro A playoffs—teams think he's going somewhere in the No. 9-14 range.
11. Orlando Magic: Gradey Dick
Position: SF
School: Kansas
Age: 19
Orlando will be hoping Gradey Dick is still there at No. 11, as it will swing for upside at No. 6 and then target shooting in the late-lottery.
If Dick is gone, Jordan Hawkins is another name expected to draw consideration.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dereck Lively II
Position: C
Team: Duke
Age: 19
League sources say that interest in Dereck Lively II has escalated to the point where teams may need to trade into the top 10 to snag him on draft night.
The Mavericks trading out could allow him to be here at No. 12, and the Thunder could think about building a defensive foundation with Lively and Chet Holmgren playing the 4.
Still, Lively's shooting during pro day and workouts have scouts revisiting the high school projections of a potential stretch-5 shot-blocker.
13. Toronto Raptors: Kobe Bufkin
Position: PG/SG
Team: Michigan
Age: 19
Kobe Bufkin has fans in the lottery. And both his workout schedule and camp have also been quiet, leaving some to believe he has a good idea of where he may end up.
The guard offers both skill versatility and IQ, making him highly adaptable to any situation.
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Position: PG/SG
Team: Indiana
Age: 20
Jalen Hood-Schifino is earning consideration as high as No. 9 from the Jazz.
We're hearing there has been a significant buildup of buzz on him during workout season, to the point where rival agents don't anticipate him being on the board outside the lottery.
15. Atlanta Hawks: Cason Wallace
Position: PG
Team: Kentucky
Age: 19
League sources say the Atlanta Hawks have explored the idea of trading De'Andre Hunter with AJ Griffin needing more playing time.
Any deal may affect this pick, but Cason Wallace would give the Hawks a different look from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray with his more controlled pace and defense.
16. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): Jordan Hawkins
Position: SG/SF
Team: Connecticut
Age: 21
The Jazz could add more shot-making support with Jordan Hawkins, who put together one of the most convincing seasons of shooting with 109 threes, including 19 during Connecticut's national title run.
The draft's most productive off-screen scorer should be an easy fit as a catch-and-shoot weapon.
17. Los Angeles Lakers: Keyonte George
Position: SG
Team: Baylor
Age: 19
There's some fading appeal in scoring 2-guards who aren't plus-playmakers and struggle defensively.
Keyonte George sounds vulnerable to a slide, but his shot-making prowess should be too much for teams searching for more offensive firepower.
18. Miami Heat: Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Position: SF
Team: Marquette
Age: 20
Strong reviews are coming in about how hard Olivier-Maxence Prosper has competed during workouts. He's visited a whopping 15 teams and counting.
Sources around the league think he's built enough momentum to start drawing top-20 consideration, with his outstanding physical tools, motor, defense and correctable shooting driving the interest.
19. Golden State Warriors: Brandin Podziemski
Position: PG/SG
Team: Santa Clara
Age: 20
Brandin Podziemski strengthened his first-round case at the combine, leaving scouts more confident that his shot-making, playmaking and rebounding can translate.
The Santa Clara guard would give Golden State's second unit some extra creation and shot-making.
20. Houston Rockets (via Clippers): Ben Sheppard
Position: SG
Team: Belmont
Age: 21
The No. 20 pick is expected to be up for grabs, and Ben Sheppard has become a popular riser in the first-round discussion.
Whoever picks here could value his shooting versatility and ability to put pressure on defenses as an extra pick-and-roll ball-handler.
21. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Nick Smith Jr.
Position: SG
Team: Arkansas
Age: 19
After injuries affected Nick Smith Jr.'s season and inefficiency cast a cloud over it, scouts sounded pleased with his pro day.
There is still plenty of confidence in his shot-making and three-level scoring, despite what the percentages at Arkansas say.
Smith would give Brooklyn more extra self-creation and three-level scoring off the bench.
22. Brooklyn Nets: Leonard Miller
Position: SF
Team: G League Ignite
Age: 19
This time last year, Leonard Miller was seen as more of an idea than a surefire NBA pro.
Now, he has a season's worth of solid G League production, plus gradual improvement and an attractive combination of 6'9" size and wing skills—all things that make him a first-round pick.
23. Portland Trail Blazers: Kris Murray
Position: PF
Team: Iowa
Age: 22
Kris Murray comes off as NBA-ready with similar shot-making and off-ball scoring skills as twin brother Keegan.
Although his age doesn't scream upside, he looks the part of a top-five combo forward from the 2023 draft class.
24. Sacramento Kings: Noah Clowney
Position: PF/C
Team: Alabama
Age: 18
Noah Clowney will enter the NBA with a project label, though certain teams will be willing to invest and wait on the potential rewards of adding frontcourt three-and-D.
He also enters as the No. 3 big on our prospect list ahead of the June 22 draft.
25. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Position: SF/PF
Team: UCLA
Age: 22
With Jaime Jaquez Jr., there will be teams in the 20s and 30s willing to forget about upside and his age, instead valuing the higher floor tied to his physicality, intangibles and versatility.
He has drawn positive reviews for his shooting during workouts.
26. Indiana Pacers: Jett Howard
Position: SF
Team: Michigan
Age: 19
Jett Howard was considered a top-20 prospect at one point, but there are red flags that complicate his current draft stock, including a lack of rebounding, playmaking and defense—all absences that translate to a shot-making-or-bust prospect.
Still, with a valued, translatable skill set for off-ball scoring, his draft range is wide, likely from Nos. 15-30.
27. Charlotte Hornets: Jordan Walsh
Position: SF
Team: Arkansas
Age: 19
Jordan Walsh clearly has fans, including some who may have convinced him to stay in the draft.
His defensive versatility and intensity could sway teams to look past his scoring limitations.
Walsh will have a defined role that calls for getting stops and making hustle plays.
28. Utah Jazz: Dariq Whitehead
Position: SG/SF
Team: Duke
Age: 18
Dariq Whitehead just underwent a secondary surgery to fix an unhealed foot injury, which was completed by Nets' physician Dr. Martin O'Malley. Prior to the procedure, he'd met with late-lottery teams and multiple teams that have two or more first-rounders, per sources.
There was no refracture in his foot, and with a second pick in the 20s, Utah could take a chance on the 18-year-old returning to pre-Duke form, when he blossomed into a No. 1 option at Montverde with an exciting mix of self-creation skill, shot-making and slashing we didn't see much of this past season.
29. Indiana Pacers: Rayan Rupert
Position: SG/SF
Team: New Zealand Breakers
Age: 19
Rayan Rupert will draw first-round looks just based on the appeal to long wings (7'2" wingspan) with shot-making potential.
However, limited production in the NBL has also led to low confidence levels in scouts.
30. LA Clippers: Maxwell Lewis
Position: SF
Team: Pepperdine
Age: 20
Scouts have been trying to weigh Maxwell Lewis' NBA physical profile, three-level shot-making and enticing creation flashes versus Pepperdine's 9-22 record and the sophomore's inconsistent defense against lower-level competition.
Ultimately, he should look enticing in a workout setting with the body of a wing and the shooting versatility to hit different types of jumpers from all over.
Nos. 31-35
31. Detroit Pistons: Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG/SF, 19)
A late-season knee injury has affected Brice Sensabaugh's availability and likelihood of rising during the pre-draft process. He'll still draw first-round interest based on his scoring efficiency, shooting versatility and NBA-ready, 235-pound frame.
32. Indiana Pacers (via Rockets): James Nnaji (Barcelona, C, 18)
James Nnaji's physical profile and EuroLeague experience for an 18-year-old should be enough to draw looks in the 20s and 30s from teams that see a high-floor finisher and defender.
33. San Antonio Spurs: Colby Jones (Xavier, PG/SG, 21)
Two-way versatility is a big selling point to Jones, who would give a team a Swiss Army Knife capable of running offense and defending multiple positions.
34. Charlotte Hornets: Amari Bailey (UCLA, PG, 19)
Unteachable basketball IQ and improvisation have helped Amari Bailey earn NBA fans. Instead of selling himself as a scoring combo, teams have started to picture a facilitator who has shown just enough creative shot-making to keep defenses honest.
35. Boston Celtics (via Blazers): Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut, SG/SF, 21)
While teams acknowledge Andre Jackson Jr.'s shooting woes, scouts have still found a way to love his athleticism, passing and intangibles for a unique two-way playmaker role.
Nos. 36-40
36. Orlando Magic: Tristan Vukčević (KK Partizan, PF, 20)
Though not everyone was convinced by Tristan Vukčević's stellar NBA combine scrimmage—mostly due to athletic and defensive questions—he's still an enticing pick in the 30s for his 7'0" size, obvious shooting touch and high skill level.
37. Denver Nuggets (via Thunder): Julian Phillips (Tennessee, SF, 19)
Scouts around the league believe Julian Phillips has early second-round teams willing to offer guaranteed money. The former McDonald's All-American is starting to be seen as a buy-low pick after he measured near 6'7" in socks, won athletic testing and presumably shot worse than he's capable of at Tennessee.
38. Sacramento Kings (via Pacers): Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana, PF/C, 23)
Trayce Jackson-Davis has been shooting jumpers during NBA auditions, something he didn't do at Indiana. Regardless, he'll earn consideration for his effectiveness as a post scorer, finisher, passer and rebounder.
39. Charlotte Hornets (via Jazz): Gregory "GG" Jackson II (South Carolina, PF, 18)
GG Jackson will draw looks from teams in the teens who see upside in an 18-year-old forward who can create for himself, hit specialty jumpers and shoot threes. He's also a candidate to slip given his lengthier NBA-ready timeline, inefficient scoring and suspect decision-making and defense.
40. Denver Nuggets (via Mavericks): Julian Strawther (Gonzaga, SF, 21)
Julian Strawther has earned some first-round grades for his spot-up and movement shooting, though the ability to put the ball down and weaponize his floater/runner has turned him into a more multidimensional off-ball scorer.
Nos. 41-45
41. Charlotte Hornets (via Thunder): Seth Lundy (Penn State, SF, 23)
Teams looking for shooting will have Seth Lundy highlighted on their boards after he hit 92 threes and lit up NBA combine scrimmages with his balanced mechanics and quick, confident release
42. Washington Wizards (via Bulls): Marcus Sasser (Houston, PG/SG, 22)
Teams have been scared off by smaller scoring guards, but Marcus Sasser's ball-handling and shooting versatility should be convincing enough for one team to picture a useful bench spark.
43. Portland Trail Blazers (via Hawks): Kobe Brown (Missouri, SF, 23)
Kobe Brown will likely have to lose some weight from his 250-pound frame, but his shooting and passing skills point to an NBA fit and the second round.
44. San Antonio Spurs: Sidy Cissoko (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 19)
Missing a signature skill hurts Sidy Cissoko, but his combination of secondary playmaking, capable shot-making and the defensive tools should create enough versatility for Round 2.
45. Memphis Grizzlies: Jalen Pickett (Penn State, PG, Senior)
Jalen Pickett's production and effectiveness with his shot-making and passing could sway a second-round team to look past his old man's game and age (23).
Nos 46-50
46. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State, SF/PF, 23)
Shooting, strong defensive tools and toughness should help Keyontae Johnson generate second-round interest from teams who see a two-way role player.
47. Los Angeles Lakers: Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, SG, 20)
Scouts have concerns over Terquavion Smith's inefficiency and defense, but his shot-making and pick-and-roll offense should keep interest alive in the second round.
48. Los Angeles Clippers: Jalen Wilson (Kansas, SF/PF, 22)
Though Jalen Wilson struggled at the NBA combine, his college production, improved shot-making and strong frame will keep him in second-round conversations.
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Warriors): Toumani Camara (Dayton, SF, 23)
From the Portsmouth Invitational to Elite Camp and the NBA combine, Toumani Camara was productive throughout while offering an appealing mix of offensive versatility, capable shooting and high activity levels.
50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat): Chris Livingston (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
This late, a team can bet on 19-year-old Chris Livingston's high school shot-making and slashing, which didn't pop as often in Kentucky's deeper lineup.
Nos. 51-55
51. Brooklyn Nets: Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan, SF, 19)
While there is skepticism over Emoni Bates' limited frame, athleticism for separating and feel for the game, the combination of 6'8" size and shot-making could get him drafted this late.
52. Phoenix Suns: Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State, PF/C, 20)
In a draft with limited true bigs, Mouhamed Gueye should hear his name called after a productive season that highlighted a combination of post skill, mid-range touch, face-up driving potential and rebounding motor.
53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Knicks): Ricky Council IV (Arkansas, SG/SF, 21)
Ricky Council IV is falling after a poor NBA combine and few signs of three-point improvement. He'll be in the late second-round mix based on his explosiveness, creation flashes and two-point shot-making.
54. Sacramento Kings: Tosan Evbuomwan (Princeton, PF, 22)
This late, it's worth taking a flier on a unique big like Tosan Evbuomwan, an outstanding passer for a big who's flashed glimpses of open shot-making and driving.
55. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Jordan Miller (Miami, SF, 23)
Marginal shooting improvement this season created some optimism, though Jordan Miller will draw second-round looks for his slashing, finishing and wing defense.
Nos. 56-60
56. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Clark (UCLA, SG/SF, 21)
Despite missing the NCAA tournament and NBA combine with an injury, Jaylen Clark established himself as a clear defensive difference-maker with unteachable instincts and just enough play-finishing and passing ability to get by offensively.
57. Chicago Bulls (via Nuggets): Forfeited
58. Philadelphia 76ers: Forfeited
59. Washington Wizards (via Celtics): Sir'Jabari Rice (Texas, SG/SF, 24)
Sir'Jabari Rice may wind up getting himself picked after a strong predraft process—from Portsmouth to Elite Camp to the combine—where he continued to shoot and finish well despite underwhelming athletic ability.
60. Milwaukee Bucks: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky, PF/C, Senior)
Teams could see a rebounding specialist and active, physical body with 23-year-old Oscar Tshiebwe, whose mid-range touch also slowly started showing.