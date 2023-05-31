2023 NBA Draft: Ranking The Top 5 Prospects at Every Position

1 of 5

AP Photo/John Locher

5. Amari Bailey (UCLA, Freshman)

Bailey's playmaking came alive after Jaylen Clark's injury, and it was on full display at the NBA combine, where he consistently and unselfishly used his handle and passing IQ to set up teammates. He'll be valued most for his facilitating early, though he should still pose a scoring threat with his pull-up and tough shot-making inside the arc.

4. Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, Freshman)

At 6'4" with a 6'10" wingspan, Hood-Schifino has excellent physical tools for a lead guard, a position he's best suited for based on his pull-up game, passing skill and struggles scoring off the ball. Turnovers have been an issue, though they come with his confidence and creativity. An advanced mid-range game (42.3 percent) and 77.6 free-throw percentage highlight a shooting touch that he could use to improve from three. Some acrobatic finishes create some optimism around his inefficiency at the rim. And flashy assists and previous tape running Montverde Academy's offense suggest he will be capable of playing point guard full time.

3. Cason Wallace (Kentucky, Freshman)

Though not the most explosive or creative, Wallace still has the right skill set and instincts for a lead guard. He uses timeliness over burst to get to spots, and he can capitalize from each with his pull-up (41.2 percent), floater, finishing ability (64.2 percent) and passing IQ. Extra NBA space and freedom could wind up bringing more of his creativity to life.

2. Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, 2003)

Ideally, Thompson lands with a team that gives him the freedom to consistently bring the ball up and make the first play. There isn't another NBA player in the 6'7" range with his quickness, handle, passing and athletic ability at the rim. He'll be less effective off the ball due to his shooting struggles; but on the ball, in transition and at the point of attack, he offers tremendous downhill scoring and playmaking potential.

1. Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)

Henderson projects as a lead guard with the ability to create advantages using explosiveness and ball-handling, and then capitalize with playmaking ability, tough finishes, floaters and pull-ups. For the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 overall, his archetype does raise questions about how he'll fit alongside LaMelo Ball, who'd have to adapt to more of an off-ball role. But in a vacuum, Henderson possesses the type of extreme burst, change of direction and shot-making that historically translates to high-level creation and star-level scoring.