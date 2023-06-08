5 Hyped 2023 NBA Draft Prospects with Serious Red Flags

2 of 5

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Position: SG/SF

Team: Michigan

Age: 19

Red Flags: Lack of production outside of scoring

Jett Howard entered the NBA draft discussion early with persuasive shot-making, but there was a chance we jumped the gun when projecting lottery or even top-20 interest.

The lack of ancillary stats—and the weaknesses it may signal—should be concerning for teams that are thinking about Howard in the first round.

He's on the verge of joining Joseph Young, Max Christie, Jabari Bird, Tony Snell, Marcus Thornton (Williams & Mary) and Doron Lamb as the only prospects to get drafted with a college season of having a defensive rebounding percentage under 10.0, an assist rate under 15.0 and a steal percentage under 1.0.

It's elite shot-making or bust for Howard, who shot 36.8 percent on 7.3 three-point attempts per game.

In 922 minutes, he totaled just eight offensive boards and 12 steals, remarkably low numbers that mostly highlight poor quickness and physicality, which could affect his creation and finishing as well. He rarely got to the rim (25 makes in half court) and shot just 45.9 percent on lay-ups, per Synergy Sports.

Still, teams have expressed the most concern with his defense and how vulnerable he was guarding ball-handlers and wings.

Howard's shooting versatility remains a selling point, but it may be wise for teams to picture more of a one-dimensional specialist than a full-time scorer who'll help power an offense.