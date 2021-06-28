Warriors Rumors: Insiders Expect GSW Will Trade Wiseman, No. 7 Pick; Siakam Linked

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

James Wiseman's first year with the Golden State Warriors may already have been his last.

According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft could be on the move with the Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam already linked to a potential deal.

Per Hollinger:

"Golden State assured itself of an additional first-round pick when Minnesota failed to land in the top 3 on lottery night. The Warriors now have the seventh and 14th picks plus last year’s second overall pick, James Wiseman, and there is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster. One name to watch: Pascal Siakam."

Wiseman was in the midst of a respectable rookie season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, when he tore the meniscus in his right knee in April. The injury required surgery, ending his season and putting his availability for the start of training camp next year in doubt.

As Klay Thompson works his way back from an Achilles injury after missing his second consecutive season with an injury—and while Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all still in their primes—the Warriors championship window is still open.

If moving Wiseman improves its chances of contending, it might be difficult for Golden State to stick with the developing big man. The Raptors are in a bit of a different situation with Kyle Lowry preparing to hit free agency and the team coming off a 27-45 season.

Toronto holds the No. 4 overall pick in next month's draft while the Warriors own picks Nos. 7 and 14.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That creates a compelling framework for a potential Siakam deal, though the Warriors may need include some more assets in order to absorb the final three years of the forward's four-year, $136.9 million contract.

The potential upgrade to Golden State's frontcourt may be worth it. Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 56 games last season. At 26 years old, he's still improving and is expected to remain a game-changing forward for years to come. Rather than wait on Wiseman to—hopefully—reach that stage, Golden State may look to retool with someone already in that position.

Whether or not that means Siakam heads west remains to be see.