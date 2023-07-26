Predicting the NBA's Worst Contracts Next Season

4 of 6

Age: 29

Remaining Contract: Three years, $57.4 million



If you tracked the Heat's run to the NBA Finals, you may have caught wind of Duncan Robinson's redemption story.

While it's true the sharpshooter played his best basketball of the season on the sport's biggest stage, the spotlight took things out of proportion. The story wasn't about him ascending to new heights, but rather somewhat finding his way out of a precipitous fall. You just can't find many other instances of a near-$20 million player being praised for averaging 9.0 points over 23 outings.



The redemption tale was merely about the 29-year-old being unplayable to sort of usable in a part-time, reserve role. Credit him for not losing his composure when he lost his roster spot, but Miami had reasons for routinely passing him over in the regular season. It's hard to play a shooting specialist who forgot how to shoot (32.8 three-point percentage over 42 regular-season contests).



The Heat initially hurt themselves by overspending on a one-note player. In May 2021, they gave Robinson a five-year, $90 million pact, at the time the richest contract ever rewarded to an undrafted player. He started regressing almost immediately, and shortly thereafter, his deal was being regarded as one of basketball's worst.



"You can argue that, for its length, he has the worst contract in the league," an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney in Dec. 2022. "... The Heat have him signed through 2026, and you just do not know what level he is going to be able to help you at from here on. He has been really bad as a shooter, and we know he can't defend, so what is he bringing to the table?"

While Robinson's average annual salary is by far the smallest on these rankings, the fact that his floor drops down to unplayable territory makes him a lock for the top three. The Heat have booted him from the rotation before, and they might have to do so again down the line—all while paying him almost $20 million per season. Ouch.

