Karl-Anthony Towns: Some People Will Say 'I Changed the Game' After I Retire

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns has emerged as one of the best centers in the NBA, but he's still not in the same category as Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid.

Still, the three-time All-Star believes that some people will say he "changed the game" after he retires.

"I feel like when my time's up and I retire and I put the shoes up... I feel like there's going to be people who are going to say that I changed the game," Towns said during an appearance on the Pat Bev Podcast. "And I'm going to be very appreciative of that."

Towns has spent his entire eight-year career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from deep. However, he missed much of the season due to injury.

Considering players like Jokić and Embiid have consistently been in the MVP conversation over the last several seasons, it's hard to imagine Towns being considered among the players to have changed the game.

While he's a good player, he just isn't considered to be in the upper-echelon of the NBA ranks.