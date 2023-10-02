B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 5

1 of 7

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In short: That's why Notre Dame brought in Sam Hartman.

Yeah, the Fighting Irish would have preferred to win handily. Duke provided a formidable test, though, and the 17th-ranked Blue Devils fought back from a 13-0 deficit to take a one-point edge in the fourth quarter.

The outlook turned bleak for ND. Facing a 4th-and-16 outside of field-goal range, it needed a minor miracle.

And its star transfer delivered.

Hartman rolled right, bought time and took off running. He saw five Duke defenders in front of him, but there was only one option: Sprint toward the first-down line, get close and absorb a hit. Gain of 17.

After a spike to stop the clock, Hartman handed the ball to Audric Estime, who slipped off a couple of tacklers and scampered 30 yards for a winning touchdown in the 21-14 thriller.