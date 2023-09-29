Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Trade Talks Continued with Clippers During Offseason

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly in pursuit of Jrue Holiday, it appears they haven't given up in their attempt to acquire a player they nearly added earlier this offseason.

The Clippers "have continued to engage" the Boston Celtics in trade talks for point guard Malcolm Brogdon, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Over the summer, the Celtics tried to include Brogdon in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards for veteran Kristaps Porziņģis.

The deal fell through after the Clippers expressed concerns about Brogdon's health. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported at the time that the franchise backed out of the trade due to "not having time to complete a physical exam."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst later reported that Brogdon was dealing with a "health issue" that would likely make it impossible for the Celtics to trade him this offseason.

The Celtics ended up landing Porziņģis in a three-team deal involving the Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. Longtime guard Marcus Smart was sent to Memphis in the deal, leaving Boston rather thin at the position.

It's unclear if the Celtics remain open to moving Brogdon. An NBA source told Heavy's Steve Bulpett in July that the franchise had shut down trade discussions for the veteran since the Clippers deal fell through.

"We asked about him and we were told he's a valued member of their team," the source said.

The source added: "They said he's a valued member of their team, and that's where it ended. I don't know if that changes down the line, but we didn't get anywhere. And I'm pretty sure we aren't the only team that got that response."

The Celtics acquired Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, and he had a solid first season in Boston, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep.

Brogdon went on to be named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, and he enters the 2023-24 season expected to see more playing time behind Derrick White.

Like the Clippers, the Celtics have also reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Holiday this fall after he was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that landed the Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard.