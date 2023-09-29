Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Lakers, Celtics, Bulls Among Teams Eyed by Blazers PG

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

With Jrue Holiday's future up in the air, the Portland Trail Blazers point guard reportedly has his eyes on a handful of teams.

The two-time All-Star was dealt from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade that sent star point guard Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. Holiday may not be in Portland for long, however, as the Trail Blazers are reportedly open to moving the veteran.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, there are a number of teams that would interest Holiday.

"League sources told the Miami Herald on Thursday that the [Miami] Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are destinations that appeal to Holiday," Chiang and Jackson wrote. "That's important because Holiday, 33, can become a free agent next summer with a player option worth $37.4 million in his contract for the 2024-25 season."

Miami may be the most ironic option, considering it would require a move to be made between the Heat and the Trail Blazers. Lillard preferred the Heat as a destination early in the process, but Miami was unable to offer a suitable package.

Holiday would not command a package as high as Lillard would, perhaps making him easier to acquire for Miami. He could be a tenacious defender alongside Jimmy Butler on a Heat team that reached the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed in 2023.

Boston, the team that the Heat defeated in the Eastern Conference Finals, is also an interesting option. The team dealt away long-time guard Marcus Smart in the offseason and Holiday could play a similar role to Smart in Boston.

The Bulls were also in on Lillard and could see a lot of value in adding Holiday. The team is looking to become a fixture in the playoff picture after missing out on the postseason in five of the last six seasons, and adding Holiday in the absence of Lonzo Ball would surely help in this regard.