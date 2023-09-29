What We Loved and Hated About the 2023 MLB Season

9 of 10

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Yes, we intentionally did two consecutive loves before diving into this pool of despair.

The Oakland A's were always going to be horrendous this season. They lost 102 games last year, and they spent the offseason trading away Sean Murphy, Joel Payamps, Cole Irvin, A.J. Puk and Cristian Pache for a bunch of guys with little to no MLB experience.

But horrendous didn't even begin to cover it as they went 10-45 through their first 55 games, allowing more than twice as many runs (388) as they scored (189).

At that point of the season, their winning percentage put them on pace for 29.5 victories. Their Pythagorean winning percentage (run differential) was only slightly more optimistic at a 34.2 win trajectory.

Amidst that historically abysmal start, the proposed relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas gained all sorts of steam, leading to "Sell the team" chants as well as a pair of reverse boycotts where fans made a point to actually show up to Oakland Coliseum to show they would love to come support the team during seasons when it isn't actively trying to fail.

Over the next 100-plus games, Oakland continued to struggle, but it was more "normal basement-dwelling team in any given season" bad as opposed to "1899 Cleveland Spiders" awful.

However, it sure looks like the franchise will be headed to Las Vegas at some point in the next three years, so there's not much optimism to be found from the turnaround.

While we're griping about relocation rumors, can we please just chill on the Nashville front for a while?

Prior to the recent news about the Rays finally getting a new stadium, there had been Tampa Bay-to-Nashville buzz for several years. There have also been whispers of the Orioles being transplanted to Nashville dating back to last season. In August, there was a lot of scuttlebutt about the Brewers wanting to leave Milwaukee. And just a month ago, speculation about the White Sox leaving Chicago for Nashville ran rampant around the internet.