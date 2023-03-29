1 MLB Team From Each Division That Will Exceed Expectations in 2023

1 of 6

The Options: Baltimore (76.5), Boston (78.5), New York (93.5), Tampa Bay (88.5), Toronto (91.5)

The Pick: New York Yankees over 93.5 wins

It's hard to fathom why the Yankees' win total is this low.

Excluding the 60-game 2020 season, the Yankees have won at least 99 games in three of the past four years. If you want to go back further than that, they've won at least 94 games in 17 out of 25 (non-pandemic) seasons dating back to 1997.

Then there's the new schedule, where instead of 76 games against the best division in baseball*, the Yankees only need to deal with their AL East rivals a combined 52 times. In place of 12 postseason-caliber games against the Rays and Blue Jays, they'll get three-game series against each of Arizona, Colorado, Miami and Washington that weren't on the schedule in 2022.

That's a pretty sweet trade-off for "Yankees over 93.5 wins" bettors.

The only way this line should be this low is if you believe the Yankees are going to be at least six wins worse than they were last season. While that certainly could be the case, what's the justification for taking that stance?

Once Carlos Rodón gets healthy, he'll be an upgrade over Jameson Taillon in what might be the best starting rotation in baseball. They didn't add any hitters via free agency, but they also didn't lose any of last year's nine leaders in plate appearances. They also figure to get much more this season out of Oswaldo Cabrera and soon-to-be rookie sensation Anthony Volpe.

Unless Aaron Judge has just a disastrous "falling back to earth" 2023 campaign, the Yankees should win at least 100 games.

*This isn't even debatable, because the combined win totals for the six divisions are: AL East (428.5), NL West (411.5) NL East (410.5), AL West (408.5), AL Central (391.5), NL Central (385.5)