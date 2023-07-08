X

MLB

    Video: Reds' Elly De La Cruz Steals 2B, 3B, Home Plate in Span of 2 Pitches

    Jack MurrayJuly 8, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 07: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds looks up after a attempted pick off on first base in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 07, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    Elly De La Cruz continues to defy expectations.

    The Cincinnati Reds' top prospect has been a human highlight reel since getting called up in June, but his latest feat may be his most jaw-dropping yet.

    The 21-year-old stole second base, third base and home plate on just two pitches in the seventh inning of Saturday's showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Elly De La Cruz just stole 2nd, 3rd and home on 2 pitches 😳 <a href="https://t.co/RCHh4hYWIo">pic.twitter.com/RCHh4hYWIo</a>

    De La Cruz started by swiping second and then quickly taking third on the very next pitch.

    The Brewers didn't even look to cover the bag and were looking lackadaisical, so De La Cruz decided to use his 6'5" frame and squeeze a steal of home while the ball was held by pitcher Elvis Peguero.

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    De La Cruz is the 25th player in history to do it in the same inning. <br><br>Only Max Carey (2) and Honus Wagner (4) did it at least twice. <a href="https://t.co/cCK7omdJOA">https://t.co/cCK7omdJOA</a>

    De La Cruz has been a phenom for the Reds, hitting .331 with four home runs, 16 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in just 29 games. He also has a .369 OBP and a .906 OPS.

