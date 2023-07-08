Video: Reds' Elly De La Cruz Steals 2B, 3B, Home Plate in Span of 2 Pitches

John Fisher/Getty Images

Elly De La Cruz continues to defy expectations.

The Cincinnati Reds' top prospect has been a human highlight reel since getting called up in June, but his latest feat may be his most jaw-dropping yet.

The 21-year-old stole second base, third base and home plate on just two pitches in the seventh inning of Saturday's showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers.

De La Cruz started by swiping second and then quickly taking third on the very next pitch.

The Brewers didn't even look to cover the bag and were looking lackadaisical, so De La Cruz decided to use his 6'5" frame and squeeze a steal of home while the ball was held by pitcher Elvis Peguero.

De La Cruz has been a phenom for the Reds, hitting .331 with four home runs, 16 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in just 29 games. He also has a .369 OBP and a .906 OPS.