Athletics Have Begun MLB Relocation Application Process for Las Vegas, Manfred Says

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics' relocation to Las Vegas took another step forward after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the franchise has officially started the application process.

"They have begun to submit information related to their relocation application," he told reporters. "It's not complete at this time."

It looked like the Athletics' plans to build a new stadium in Las Vegas were encountering enough resistance that might not only delay any relocation but also derail it altogether.

However, Nevada legislators approved Senate Bill 1 on June 14, which earmarked $380 million in public funding for the Athletics' stadium. Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the bill the following day.

"Today is a significant step forward in securing a new home for the Athletics," the team said about the news. "We thank Nevada Governor Lombardo, Legislative leaders, and Clark County Commissioners and staff for their hard work, support, and partnership. We will now begin the process with MLB to apply for relocation to Las Vegas."

Beyond obtaining the necessary approval from MLB and its owners, there are a few other issues to iron out. Figuring out where the A's will play before their Vegas stadium is constructed is principal among them.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers reported ownership intends to see out its lease at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum through the 2024 season. The new venue in Las Vegas won't be ready until 2028 at the earliest, though.

Manfred said Tuesday it remains unclear where the A's will call home in the window between Oakland and Vegas.

"Our relocation guidelines actually spell out clearly what needs to be included in an application," he told reporters. "One of the things that you have to include is what's gonna happen during the interim period. They have not made a submission on that topic."

Some A's fans continue to voice their disapproval over the move and are calling upon John Fisher to sell the team.

Until the relocation is completed, a dramatic turn of events could keep the Athletics in the Bay Area. The San Francisco Giants were all but certain to head east to Tampa, Florida, before failing to gain the required votes.

For now, it's at least clear Manfred and Fisher are moving full steam ahead toward Las Vegas.