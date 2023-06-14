A's Fans' Reverse Boycott Celebrated by MLB Twitter amid Potential Las Vegas Move

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Oakland Athletics' fanbase's fierce loyalty has been stretched to its limit and then broken as the team continues its plans to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

News Tuesday that the Nevada Senate approved public funding up to $380 million for a new Athletics stadium in Vegas coincided with the team's fans pulling off a "reverse boycott" for the team's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

A horde of fans showed up for an event that included live music, food, games and "Sell" shirts imploring owner John Fisher to sell the team.

Plans are also in the works for chants and even a moment of silence during the game.

An incredible scene developed in Oakland as fans gathered before the game to support the team staying in town.

Twitter recognized the reverse boycott and offered its admiration and support for the movement.

The Oakland Athletics have a league-worst 18-50 record with an MLB-low payroll, but the team has won six straight games leading into Tuesday.