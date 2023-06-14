A's Fans' Reverse Boycott Celebrated by MLB Twitter amid Potential Las Vegas Move

A's Fans' Reverse Boycott Celebrated by MLB Twitter amid Potential Las Vegas MoveJune 14, 2023
The Oakland Athletics' fanbase's fierce loyalty has been stretched to its limit and then broken as the team continues its plans to move the franchise to Las Vegas.
News Tuesday that the Nevada Senate approved public funding up to $380 million for a new Athletics stadium in Vegas coincided with the team's fans pulling off a "reverse boycott" for the team's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
A horde of fans showed up for an event that included live music, food, games and "Sell" shirts imploring owner John Fisher to sell the team.
Gabriel Hernandez @gamer_athletics
Where to get your "Sell" shirt?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreHere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreHere</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9RjQ7pydF">pic.twitter.com/L9RjQ7pydF</a>
Gabriel Hernandez @gamer_athletics
GAMES <br><br>Have some fun with the <a href="https://twitter.com/LastDiveBar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LastDiveBar</a> where they will have cornhole with A's President and Owner on the board giving you a chance to make them eat their own 💩. <br>You can also pick up a cheer card which tells you what chants we are going to be saying throughout the game.… <a href="https://t.co/jnSpg9aHdH">pic.twitter.com/jnSpg9aHdH</a>
Plans are also in the works for chants and even a moment of silence during the game.
An incredible scene developed in Oakland as fans gathered before the game to support the team staying in town.
Gabriel Hernandez @gamer_athletics
STAY IN OAKLAND <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StadiumScam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StadiumScam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreHere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreHere</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://t.co/hmAE8Fbg7W">pic.twitter.com/hmAE8Fbg7W</a>
Jonathan Bloom @BloomTV
The Kelly green <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> T-shirts are out in force here in the south parking lot of the Coliseum, as the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> "reverse boycott" of the Oakland <a href="https://twitter.com/Athletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Athletics</a> gets underway. <a href="https://t.co/RVWkccQZp3">pic.twitter.com/RVWkccQZp3</a>
Dan Moore @DmoWriter
This is how you reverse boycott.<br><br>Never seen anything like this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Athletics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Athletics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://t.co/h5tp5FVnzm">pic.twitter.com/h5tp5FVnzm</a>
Twitter recognized the reverse boycott and offered its admiration and support for the movement.
Jamie North @jamienorth31
I'm rooting for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Athletics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Athletics</a> fans tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OaklandForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OaklandForever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/reverseboycott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#reverseboycott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RootedInOakland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RootedInOakland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a>
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @DilsJones24
As a fan of a city that has now lost two different teams (Stars, Rampage) to Vegas, I really am rooting hard for the A's and their fans. The reverse boycott is awesome, what that owner has done to that franchise is disgraceful, Oakland fans are great and deserve way better <a href="https://t.co/jj5J6yQJkM">https://t.co/jj5J6yQJkM</a>
BaseballBallparkBoi @ballparkboi
Damn, so happy seein the turnout for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a> sad that I couldn't make it but imma be following every step of the way from CO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKLAND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKLAND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a>
Jordan Brunel @thatoaklandkid
Participating in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/reverseboycott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#reverseboycott</a> from 35,000 ft. Wish I was heading to Oakland….. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://t.co/eCIbPnicpr">pic.twitter.com/eCIbPnicpr</a>
Marty Caswell @MartyCaswell
"It's the grandest display of intentional sabotage you can imagine."<a href="https://twitter.com/DamonBruce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DamonBruce</a> discussed how A's owner John Fisher has decimated his fan base w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/DSmithShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DSmithShow</a> & motivation between tonight's reverse boycott by A's fans <a href="https://t.co/ph1G45OgPZ">https://t.co/ph1G45OgPZ</a>
Matt @nosoupforgeorge
It's true.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://t.co/HgeAVPR043">pic.twitter.com/HgeAVPR043</a>
Erik Stenholm @ErikStenholm
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OaklandForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OaklandForever</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Athletics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Athletics</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sell</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://t.co/PdmRwsf6mJ">pic.twitter.com/PdmRwsf6mJ</a>
The Oakland Athletics have a league-worst 18-50 record with an MLB-low payroll, but the team has won six straight games leading into Tuesday.