    A's Fans' Reverse Boycott Celebrated by MLB Twitter amid Potential Las Vegas Move

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 14, 2023

    Fans stand outside Oakland Coliseum to protest the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas, before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    The Oakland Athletics' fanbase's fierce loyalty has been stretched to its limit and then broken as the team continues its plans to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

    News Tuesday that the Nevada Senate approved public funding up to $380 million for a new Athletics stadium in Vegas coincided with the team's fans pulling off a "reverse boycott" for the team's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

    A horde of fans showed up for an event that included live music, food, games and "Sell" shirts imploring owner John Fisher to sell the team.

    Gabriel Hernandez @gamer_athletics

    Where to get your "Sell" shirt?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreHere?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreHere</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9RjQ7pydF">pic.twitter.com/L9RjQ7pydF</a>

    Gabriel Hernandez @gamer_athletics

    GAMES <br><br>Have some fun with the <a href="https://twitter.com/LastDiveBar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LastDiveBar</a> where they will have cornhole with A's President and Owner on the board giving you a chance to make them eat their own 💩. <br>You can also pick up a cheer card which tells you what chants we are going to be saying throughout the game.… <a href="https://t.co/jnSpg9aHdH">pic.twitter.com/jnSpg9aHdH</a>

    Plans are also in the works for chants and even a moment of silence during the game.

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    A's fans have a game plan for tonight <a href="https://t.co/PRiOezc9Ay">pic.twitter.com/PRiOezc9Ay</a>

    An incredible scene developed in Oakland as fans gathered before the game to support the team staying in town.

    Gabriel Hernandez @gamer_athletics

    STAY IN OAKLAND <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StadiumScam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StadiumScam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreHere?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreHere</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://t.co/hmAE8Fbg7W">pic.twitter.com/hmAE8Fbg7W</a>

    Jonathan Bloom @BloomTV

    The Kelly green <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> T-shirts are out in force here in the south parking lot of the Coliseum, as the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> "reverse boycott" of the Oakland <a href="https://twitter.com/Athletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Athletics</a> gets underway. <a href="https://t.co/RVWkccQZp3">pic.twitter.com/RVWkccQZp3</a>

    Dan Moore @DmoWriter

    This is how you reverse boycott.<br><br>Never seen anything like this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Athletics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Athletics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://t.co/h5tp5FVnzm">pic.twitter.com/h5tp5FVnzm</a>

    Twitter recognized the reverse boycott and offered its admiration and support for the movement.

    Jamie North @jamienorth31

    I'm rooting for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Athletics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Athletics</a> fans tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OaklandForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OaklandForever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/reverseboycott?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#reverseboycott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RootedInOakland?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RootedInOakland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a>

    some sharks fan @laniccal

    I applaud the A's fans at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a><br>Fisher is scum. Get him out, and show him why we need these A's.

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @DilsJones24

    As a fan of a city that has now lost two different teams (Stars, Rampage) to Vegas, I really am rooting hard for the A's and their fans. The reverse boycott is awesome, what that owner has done to that franchise is disgraceful, Oakland fans are great and deserve way better <a href="https://t.co/jj5J6yQJkM">https://t.co/jj5J6yQJkM</a>

    BaseballBallparkBoi @ballparkboi

    Damn, so happy seein the turnout for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a> sad that I couldn't make it but imma be following every step of the way from CO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKLAND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKLAND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a>

    Blub @LioKurta

    I can't wait to see this Oakland reverse boycott tonight, make your voices heard!!!

    Jordan Brunel @thatoaklandkid

    Participating in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/reverseboycott?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#reverseboycott</a> from 35,000 ft. Wish I was heading to Oakland….. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://t.co/eCIbPnicpr">pic.twitter.com/eCIbPnicpr</a>

    Marty Caswell @MartyCaswell

    "It's the grandest display of intentional sabotage you can imagine."<a href="https://twitter.com/DamonBruce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DamonBruce</a> discussed how A's owner John Fisher has decimated his fan base w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/DSmithShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DSmithShow</a> &amp; motivation between tonight's reverse boycott by A's fans <a href="https://t.co/ph1G45OgPZ">https://t.co/ph1G45OgPZ</a>

    Matt @nosoupforgeorge

    It's true.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a> <a href="https://t.co/HgeAVPR043">pic.twitter.com/HgeAVPR043</a>

    Erik Stenholm @ErikStenholm

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OaklandForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OaklandForever</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Athletics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Athletics</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OAKtogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OAKtogether</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseBoycott?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseBoycott</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sell</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SellTheTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SellTheTeam</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FisherOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FisherOut</a> <a href="https://t.co/PdmRwsf6mJ">pic.twitter.com/PdmRwsf6mJ</a>

    mark @og_marco3

    A reverse boycott is awesome lol <a href="https://t.co/mwJsFJtjVA">https://t.co/mwJsFJtjVA</a>

    The Oakland Athletics have a league-worst 18-50 record with an MLB-low payroll, but the team has won six straight games leading into Tuesday.