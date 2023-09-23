Deion Sanders Says Colorado Played Like 'Hot Garbage' in 'Butt Kicking' vs. Oregon

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Oregon led Colorado 35-0 at halftime en route to a 42-6 win, and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders didn't mince words in his postgame press conference.

"A good, old-fashioned butt kicking," Sanders said, per David Ubben of The Athletic. "No excuses. Their coaches did a good job preparing their team. Obviously, we didn't."

Sanders also said his team played like "hot garbage," per Ubben.

"That surprised me," Sanders added. "I didn't expect that."

Oregon dominated Colorado from the opening kickoff and never looked back, amassing 378 yards from scrimmage to Colorado's 23 by halftime.

