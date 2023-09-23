Buying or Selling Latest CM Punk to WWE Rumors, Potential John Cena Feud and More

Buying or Selling Latest CM Punk to WWE Rumors, Potential John Cena Feud and MoreSeptember 23, 2023
Somehow, the WWE and AEW rumor mill finds a way.
While this is usually the time of year when things quiet down, one could argue this has instead quickly morphed into one of the most buzz-worthy periods in quite some time.
Outside of the WWE-UFC merger and ensuing roster fallout, the mill is alight with chatter about talent hopping from one company to the other—and while CM Punk is the big-ticket item, he's far from the only one.
Beyond that, we've got the usual buzz about potentially expiring contracts and both promotions trying to build toward their next big events, highlighted by major names such as John Cena.
Given the quick-moving nature of the mill, here's a look at the latest buzz and whether fans should buy or sell each item as legit.
Jade Cargill Getting Main-roster Creative in WWE
The buzz about Jade Cargill leaving AEW for WWE hasn't shown any signs of slowing.
In fact, it's only picking up thanks to a new report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), who says Cargill will receive "high priority" and creative planning on the main roster.
That would make perfect sense for many reasons, chief among those is the simple fact that Cargill just looks like a star with crossover appeal even outside of pro wrestling. Sure, some could argue Cargill would benefit from some fine-tuning training at the NXT level, but, truly, everything about her screams that she should be in feuds with the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as soon as possible. Plus, it would be another point against AEW for once again taking one of the opposition's top departing stars.
Verdict: Buying
Edge and Drew McIntyre contract dispute details
Lately, no contractual drama has seemed to shine brighter than the drama surrounding Edge and Drew McIntyre.
Edge, a surefire Hall of Famer and legend, of course. McIntyre, one of the biggest and best in the world, who happened to carry WWE on his back through the audience-less pandemic era.
In the latest update on both, Meltzer (h/t Ortman), reported that a sizable money gap is the reason for the lack of updates on extensions for both Superstars.
But it feels like a sell, especially in the case of Edge. In what could be the last or final matches of his prestigious career, it's hard to imagine WWE wouldn't pay up than let those happen on AEW instead.
And with McIntyre, a company running short of dominant full-time megastars at the top of the men's division would be silly not to pay up, especially as the list of available part-timers continues to dwindle. It wasn't that long ago that buzz suggested it was creative, not cash, holding up McIntyre, too, which might be the case for both guys.
Verdict: Selling
Nobody in WWE has ruled out CM Punk
This one is the easiest buy in quite some time, to the point it's surprising it has even come up in buzz at all.
According to Nick Hausman (h/t Ortman), he's yet to locate anyone "in WWE or with knowledge of the situation who has ruled it out."
And why would they, right?
Punk might have had a messy exit with WWE the first time around all those years ago. But it has been a long, long time and both Superstar and company have changed in dramatic ways. One of those is the fact that Punk returned to pro wrestling with AEW, and, on the way out the door, it was unclear who was actually at fault and for how much as he was let go.
Adding to the point is WWE has made amends with plenty of disgruntled and former Superstars. Punk would merely be the latest, especially if some of the new faces involved at WWE after the merger with UFC see dollar signs.
Because that's what rules all—Punk is a draw, and his return to WWE would be a monumental moment in the modern history of the sport, even if it's on a part-time, big-match basis. Ruling it out at this stage would just be bad business.
Verdict: Buying
Triple H not involved in roster cuts?
Triple H is one name that went under the microscope as WWE made its waves of Superstar cuts this week in the wake of the Endeavor purchase.
Reason being, he's been the new head creative in place of Vince McMahon since McMahon's original departure, and some of the names released were Superstars linked to him and/or have a history with him.
But according to Fightful Select (h/t Ortman), the cuts were simply not discussed with Triple H.
That seems hard to believe, given that the head of creative would need to know who was available before the company's weekly broadcasts. And even if that wasn't part of the thought process, there hasn't been any sign that Triple H suddenly isn't in his usual role, so it's hard to imagine they would cut him out of the process altogether.
This is pro wrestling, so the cliché that wilder things have happened applies, but it would be rather silly to think he wasn't involved and aware in some fashion.
Verdict: Selling
The next John Cena plan
With it now clear that John Cena will be around for a while, the big question remains: Who will he feud with?
According to BWE (h/t Ortman), the current plan is for Solo Sikoa to serve as a focal point of Royal Rumble, if not WrestleMania season.
That's by far one of the best ways to use Cena moving forward, as the part-timer legend who puts over an up-and-coming powerhouse in a big way. It's only a matter of time before Sikoa breaks free of the Bloodline and becomes a main-event star, so getting the Cena rub now would be a huge deal.
Granted, there are those who probably wouldn't mind seeing Sikoa actually challenge Reigns in the near future as part of a Bloodline breakup, if not eventually dethroning him. But if WWE wants to go with something else, Sikoa going over massively on the biggest of stages against one of the best ever is one heck of a way to be built up in the meantime.
Verdict: Buying