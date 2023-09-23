Buying or Selling Latest CM Punk to WWE Rumors, Potential John Cena Feud and More

3 of 5

This one is the easiest buy in quite some time, to the point it's surprising it has even come up in buzz at all.

According to Nick Hausman (h/t Ortman), he's yet to locate anyone "in WWE or with knowledge of the situation who has ruled it out."

And why would they, right?

Punk might have had a messy exit with WWE the first time around all those years ago. But it has been a long, long time and both Superstar and company have changed in dramatic ways. One of those is the fact that Punk returned to pro wrestling with AEW, and, on the way out the door, it was unclear who was actually at fault and for how much as he was let go.

Adding to the point is WWE has made amends with plenty of disgruntled and former Superstars. Punk would merely be the latest, especially if some of the new faces involved at WWE after the merger with UFC see dollar signs.

Because that's what rules all—Punk is a draw, and his return to WWE would be a monumental moment in the modern history of the sport, even if it's on a part-time, big-match basis. Ruling it out at this stage would just be bad business.