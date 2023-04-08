Report: Drew McIntyre's Unhappiness 'a Mix of Creative and Money' amid Contract Buzz

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Multiple factors are reportedly contributing to Drew McIntyre's unhappiness with his situation in WWE.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), "a mix of creative and money" are primarily to blame for McIntyre's dissatisfaction.

Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Miles Schneiderman) reported last week that McIntyre's WWE contract was set to expire within nine months. Fightful added that McIntyre was waiting until closer to the end of his contract before potentially signing a new deal.

Per Keller, McIntyre has not been happy with WWE's contract renewal offers, and WWE is "taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming."

Keller also acknowledged McIntyre was pulled from Friday's SmackDown and a related autograph signing, but speculated it may have been due to his physical state after a hard-fought match at WrestleMania.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, both McIntyre and Sheamus challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match. Gunther won the hard-hitting affair by pinning McIntyre to retain.

The 37-year-old McIntyre signed with WWE in 2007 and remained with the company until getting released in 2014.

After a hugely successful run on the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling for a few years, McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017 and was elevated to the next level.

After holding the NXT Championship, McIntyre was called up to the main roster, and he eventually went on to win the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, and parlayed that into beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre is a two-time WWE champion, but he fell short in his latest attempt to become world champion when he lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, last September.

Since then, McIntyre has primarily been involved with Sheamus and Gunther, and hasn't spent much time in the main event scene.

If McIntyre wants to be paid and presented like a top star, WWE would perhaps be wise to grant his wishes, as there would undoubtedly be a ton of outside interest in the Scottish Warrior's services if he doesn't sign with WWE.

AEW has signed many of WWE's former top stars, and it likely won't hesitate to do the same with McIntyre if WWE is unwilling to improve its offer over the next several months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.