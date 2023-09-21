Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Top Dolla and WWE Stars Released from Contracts After Merger

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Several WWE Superstars were reportedly released from their contracts Thursday following WWE's merger with UFC into TKO Group Holdings last week.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE cut ties with Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Emma, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla and Aliyah. Mustafa Ali also tweeted Thursday that he is "no longer working with WWE."

PWInsider.com (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported that WWE fired over 100 employees after the merger.

HausofWrestling.com's Nick Hausman later reported that a WWE source indicated there would be "major cuts" made to the talent roster as well.

Most of the releases made Thursday were performers who enjoyed some success in WWE in the past, but struggled to advance beyond the lower card in recent months.

Arguably the biggest name let go was Ziggler, who was among the longest-tenured Superstars in the company, having signed back in 2004.

Ziggler boasts a Hall of Fame résumé, as he held the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship six times, the United States Championship twice and the Tag Team Championships four times. He was also a one-time Money in the Bank ladder match winner.

Last year, Ziggler surprisingly went down to NXT and beat Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship as well. Ziggler eventually dropped the title back to Breakker and then returned to the main roster.

Ziggler was not often utilized upon his return despite his considerable in-ring talent and charisma.

The 43-year-old Ziggler could be a highly sought after free agent given all he has accomplished, and AEW seems like a potential landing spot since his brother, Ryan Nemeth, works for the company.

Benjamin, 48, signed with WWE in 2000 after a spectacular collegiate wrestling career at the University of Minnesota. He joined Kurt Angle's Team Angle faction in 2002 and went on to become a three-time intercontinental champion, three-time tag team champion and one-time United States champion.

He was released in 2010 before returning in 2017, and eventually became part of The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, MVP and Cedric Alexander. The stable dissolved in 2022, and Benjamin struggled to secure consistent television time thereafter.

Elias was another longtime roster member who got dismissed, as he signed a developmental deal with WWE back in 2014.

Upon getting called up to the main roster in 2017, Elias established himself as an excellent heel who used musical performances to get under the skin of fans and generate significant heat.

Last year, Elias debuted a new character named Ezekiel, who claimed to be Elias' brother. After an entertaining feud with Kevin Owens, Ezekiel was phased out and Elias returned, but he hadn't competed in a televised match since May before his release.

Like Elias, Moss signed a developmental contract in 2014, and he went through many trails and tribulations before making it to the main roster, including numerous injuries.

Moss' most notable run came alongside Happy Corbin under the name Madcap Moss from 2021 to 2022. Moss won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before WrestleMania 38, which was the catalyst for his split from Corbin.

His on-screen appearances were few and far between this year, which was also the case for his real-life fiancé, Emma, who was released Thursday as well.

Emma was with WWE from 2011 until 2017 when she got released for the first time. Following runs in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, Emma returned to WWE in October 2022, but she was never established as a key member of the women's division after losing to Ronda Rousey in her first match back.

Aliyah spent six years in WWE's developmental system from 2015 until 2021 before finally getting her big break in the form of a main roster call-up.

In August 2022, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won a tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, although they dropped them to Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai just two weeks later.

Aliyah disappeared from WWE programming after that loss and had not competed in a televised match for entire year prior to her release.

Boogs debuted on the main roster in 2021 by using his legitimate guitar skills to play Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring. They eventually began teaming and even had a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The Usos at WrestleMania 38.

During the match, Boogs suffered a torn quad and patellar tendon, causing him to miss nine months. He returned in January, but his only televised match since May was participating in the battle royal at SummerSlam last month.

Top Dolla, whose real name is A.J. Francis, spent two seasons as an NFL defensive tackle with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, before breaking into pro wrestling and signing with WWE in 2020.

Along with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab, Top Dolla formed Hit Row in 2021. The group was successful in NXT, but they were released just weeks after debuting on the main roster.

Top Dolla, Adonis and B-Fab returned last year, but they were never elevated beyond being enhancement talent to face bigger tag teams and singles acts.