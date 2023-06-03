WWE Superstars Emma, Riddick Moss Announce Engagement in Instagram Photo

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss announced their engagement Saturday in an Instagram post.

The post showed Moss down on one knee in front of an emotional Emma, and Emma included the caption: "I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked."

Emma, who was WWE's first female Australian Superstar, originally signed with WWE in 2011, and spent time in the FCW and NXT developmental programs.

She got called up to the main roster in 2014 and enjoyed some success, but she was released from her contract in 2017.

After spending time in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling under her real name of Tenille Dashwood, Emma returned to WWE in October 2022.

Prior to re-signing with WWE, Emma had already begun dating Moss, who signed with WWE in 2014 after playing college football at the University of Minnesota.

After spending several years in NXT and working through some injuries along the way, Moss made his main roster debut in 2020 alongside Mojo Rawley as part of the 24/7 Championship storyline.

Moss eventually turned on Rawley and would go on to hold the 24/7 title on one occasion.

After disappearing from WWE programming, Moss returned in September 2021 as Baron Corbin's sidekick under the name Madcap Moss.

Moss would score the biggest victory of his career in 2022 by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which led to him and Corbin breaking up, and Moss turning face in the process.

Shortly after Emma returned to WWE, she and Moss began appearing on screen together in backstage segments, leading to Emma being at ringside for Moss' matches and the two of them even teaming together at times.

Recently, Moss went back to his original Riddick Moss name, but neither he nor Emma have made regular appearances on Raw or SmackDown as of late.

