Aces' A'ja Wilson Named 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year; Back-to-Back Winner

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson has made history as the eighth player in WNBA history to win multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Wilson took home the honors for the 2023 season after receiving 32 of 60 first-place votes. Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun finished second with 24 votes, followed by Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics (three votes) and Betnijah Laney of the New York Liberty (one vote).

Wilson, Thomas and Sykes were also on the All-Defensive first team, along with Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada.

"Winning [a defensive award] in college, I was like, 'OK, cool.' But winning at this level feels different, because these are pros, world-class elite women. I'm excited to share it with my teammates," Wilson told ESPN's Michael Voepel about being recognized as WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson led the league in blocks (2.2 per game), ranked third in defensive rebounds (7.5) and tied for ninth in steals (1.4) during the regular season.

The 27-year-old forward is the anchor for an Aces defense that ranked first in the WNBA in defensive rating (99.2) and second in points allowed per game (80.3). It's the first time since the franchise moved to Las Vegas in 2018 it has ranked in the top two in both categories.

Wilson joins a group that includes Tamika Catchings, Sylvia Fowles, Sheryl Swoopes, Teresa Weatherspoon, Lisa Leslie, Brittney Griner and Alana Beard as the only players in WNBA history with multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Beard was the last player to win the award in consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. Fowles and Leslie are the only members in that group who didn't win in back-to-back years.

"To be able to have my name on that list, alongside those greats," Wilson said, "it's a blessing that I'm not going to take for granted."

Wilson has been a superstar since the day she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Aces in 2018. She's been instrumental in turning the franchise into a powerhouse that won its first championship last year and is in great position to win again in 2023.