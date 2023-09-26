Handing Out Grades For Every Relevant MLB Rookie For the 2023 Season

19 of 20

Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Age: 22

2023 Stats: 145 G, 603 PA, 27 HR, 10 SB, .258 AVG, .328 OBP, .493 SLG

Preseason Rank: No. 2

"It took a while for Gunnar Henderson to get going," he said, putting it lightly. Though the Orioles had no trouble winning games anyway, he was hitting only .170 after 33 games.

Cut to now, and Henderson leads all rookies with 27 home runs and 5.9 rWAR. He got rolling on May 13 and has kept it up mainly through the deployment of loud contact. He's in the 91st percentile for exit velocity and in the 95th for hard contact.

The Orioles haven't made it easy on Henderson to settle in on defense, where he's spent about equal time at shortstop and third base. Yet he's played both so well that he has 11 Defensive Runs Saved in total. All the more reason that he should win the AL Rookie of the Year, of course.