Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. and MLB's Best Offensive Seasons of 2023

11 of 11

Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Age: 25

2023 Stats: 150 G, 699 PA, 39 HR, 67 SB, .337 AVG, .416 OBP, .592 SLG

What's So Great About It?

When your name is plastered all over the leaderboards for both the National League and the major leagues at large, you must be having a pretty good season.

And that's understating it. Because even if Ronald Acuña Jr. didn't have such cherished things as a .300/.400/.500 slash line and a 1.000 OPS, his home runs and stolen bases alone would have everyone's attention.

Even if Acuña doesn't get the one home run and three stolen bases he needs to become the first 40-70 player in MLB history, he's already clinched the best power-speed season ever. That's according to Bill James' formula, for which he's blown away Alex Rodriguez's 42-homer, 46-steal season from 1998.

What's Not So Great About It?

You can tweak the power-speed formula a little to find that Ty Cobb's 1911 season (in which he had 79 extra-base hits and 83 steals) is actually the best ever, but that's tantamount to trolling. Acuña's 2023 season is an all-timer, and it's that simple.