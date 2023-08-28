MLB MVP Odds 2023: Mookie Betts Overtakes Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL Favorite

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

For much of the 2023 season, Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. has been the presumed favorite to win the NL MVP award.

As of Monday, however, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has overtaken him, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Betts (-130) is now the favorite ahead of Acuña (+115) and Dodgers teammate, Freddie Freeman (+1000).

