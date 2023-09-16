Video: WWE's John Cena, Grayson Waller Recreate Jay Norvell's Deion Sanders Diss

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

WWE alluded to a criticism Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell made of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders this week during the closing segment of Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

Grayson Waller had WWE legend John Cena on as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect talk show. Cena wore his signature hat, prompting Waller to say, "When I talk to grown-ups, I take off my hat like my mother taught me."

That line was an obvious nod to something Norvell said about Sanders this week ahead of Saturday night's Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game between Colorado State and Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Norvell took a jab at Sanders on his weekly radio show Wednesday, saying: "I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN]—I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

Norvell was clearly referencing Sanders, whose signature look since becoming the Buffs' head coach has been a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

According to Bonagura, a video posted on YouTube showed Sanders addressing his team after the remarks were made, and he noted that Norvell had made things personal between the two teams:

"I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it [personal].

"It was just gonna be a good game and they done messed around and made it personal. It was gonna be a great task—a battle of Colorado—but they done messed around and made it [personal]."

The 18th-ranked Buffaloes are huge favorites against the Rams after starting off their season 2-0 with a pair of impressive wins.

Colorado went just 1-11 last season, but Coach Prime led the team to a 45-42 upset win over then-No. 17 TCU on the road in Week 1, followed by a dominant 36-14 win against Nebraska last weekend at home.

WWE has long had a penchant for referencing things that are happening in mainstream sports, and given the SmackDown was in Denver, Waller's comment received a noticeable reaction.

Waller has quickly developed into a heel who WWE fans love to hate, and it was another feather in his cap to take a shot at both Cena and Sanders while in the state of Colorado on Friday.