Celtics Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA Season

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Ever since he exceeded expectations as a rookie in 2020-21, Pritchard has been patiently—and sometimes impatiently—awaited his chance to prove he belongs in an NBA rotation.



Well, Smart's subtraction sounded opportunity's knock for the sweet-shooting point guard. Pritchard has an apparent path to consistent playing time, though that's not the same as being guaranteed of a regular role.



When The Athletic's Jay King took a stab at building Boston's 2023-24 rotation earlier this offseason, Pritchard was once again the odd-man out, as Brogdon, Derrick White and a handful of wings devoured the backcourt minutes.



"I just prioritized more size and athleticism," King wrote of Pritchard's omission. "The Celtics should give Derrick White more minutes now that Smart's gone. They can get away with a guard rotation of just White and Malcolm Brogdon if they give the rest of the perimeter bench minutes to Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett. I'm not entirely sure the Celtics would have enough ball handling the way I set everything up, but Pritchard doesn't actually run the offense very often anyway."