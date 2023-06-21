Celtics' Reported 3-Team Kristaps Porziņģis-Malcolm Brogdon Trade Falls Through

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It appeared Kristaps Porziņģis was headed to the Boston Celtics and Malcolm Brogdon was off to the Los Angeles Clippers. But not so fast.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the three-way deal that would have sent both men to new homes has fallen apart:

Per multiple reports, however, the Celtics may still do a direct deal with Washington:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was first to report that the Celtics, Clippers and Washington Wizards were close on a three-way trade:

If the Celtics can salvage a direct deal with the Wizards, the Latvian big man will have to opt in to his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season to make the trade work, eschewing free agency in the process.

Prior to these trade talks, it always seemed more likely that Porzingis would opt out of his player option and seek the long-term stability of either an extension with the Wizards or a longer deal with a new team in free agency.

Charania even reported in late March that the 27-year-old and the Wizards were in "active talks about a contract extension" and the two sides were "seriously discussing a new deal in which he would opt out of his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season and sign a new long-term deal."

It seemed to make sense for both sides. Porziņģis, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, could have locked down a long-term deal potentially worth up to four years and $180 million, and the Wizards didn't have to face the possibility of losing him in free agency either this summer or next.

Once the Wizards traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, however, it always seemed possible a rebuild was on the horizon. Porziņģis appears to be the next domino to fall in that regard.

He was solid in the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

He also stayed relatively healthy, playing in 65 games, the most he's played since his rookie season.

If he lands in Boston, he'll give the Celtics an option as either a power forward or stretch-5, giving them more versatility in their lineups. It's fair to question if the Celtics have other plans to shake up the roster as well, with players like Al Horford and Robert Williams III still available on the block.