10 MLB Players Who Changed the Narrative in 2023

10 of 10

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Narrative Then

The Tigers were naturally high on Spencer Torkelson when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020, but there was always a catch.

Because the pandemic put the college and high school baseball worlds on pause, neither the Tigers nor any other team in MLB had complete pictures of the prospects they were scouting. Even more than usual, every pick was a roll of the proverbial dice.

Following his brilliant season in the minors in 2021, the heightened risk seemed to bite the Tigers in 2022 and even earlier this year. Despite all his accompanying hype, Torkelson's first 796 major league plate appearances yielded just a .651 OPS.

The Narrative Now

Don't look now, but Torkelson is suddenly one of the more dangerous hitters in the American League. In 56 games dating back to July 18, he's put up an .859 OPS with 16 home runs.