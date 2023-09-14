MLB's All-Breakout Team for the 2023 Season

13 of 14

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

It's been almost a decade since the last time a homegrown Boston Red Sox starting pitcher was named to the AL All-Star team, with Jon Lester the last to accomplish that during the 2014 season.

It might be just a matter of time before Brayan Bello bucks that trend.

Signed for just $28,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2016, he emerged as the top pitching prospect in the Boston system in 2022 when he went 10-4 with a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 96 innings in the upper levels of the minors. He made his MLB debut in July and logged a 4.71 ERA in 57.1 innings after he was promoted.

The 24-year-old has used that debut as the springboard for a breakout 2023 campaign, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 142 innings as the most consistent starter on the Red Sox staff.