11 MLB Players Who Have Leveled Up in 2023

In Major League Baseball as in life, sometimes the only thing to do after you've already gotten good is to get even better.

There are 11 players who are showing in 2023 how it can be done.

These guys already had credentials as good or even great players before this season, yet have leveled up anyway. It's there in their results and, crucially, in the oh-so-tantalizing numbers underneath the results.

Please note that this is not a list of breakouts and/or returns to form. It's also not about Luis Robert Jr., whose biggest advancement has been staying healthy. It's not even about Mookie Betts, who actually has had a better year than the one he's having now.

Going in alphabetical order, let's start with five pitchers, proceed with five hitters and conclude with one guy who's spent the bulk of the year doing both jobs.