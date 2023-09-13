NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Won't Be Contacted by Jets After Aaron Rodgers' Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

After the New York Jets lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles in Monday's season opener, it led to immediate speculation that Tom Brady would be an option to replace him. However, that notion has been quickly dispelled.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday that the Jets "will not be inquiring with Brady about any interest in a return to football." She added that Brady "has also made clear to people close to him, he's done playing football."

The 46-year-old ended his legendary 23-year career after the 2022 season. Despite his age, he still remained effective as a starting quarterback and ranked third in the NFL with 4,694 passing yards.

While Brady likely can still perform at a high level, he has maintained that he's not itching for a return to the football field. He said on his podcast on Tuesday that he feels "super content with my decision and where I'm at in life."

Also, Brady purchased an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders after he retired, which would further hinder him from a potential return.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington explained during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, "To be a player and an owner at the same time, you gotta have 24 owners voting that it's OK. It gets very complicated, and I have no reason to believe that he is necessarily interested anyway."

With Brady off the table, the Jets are left to move forward with what they currently have. Head coach Robert Saleh said after Rodgers' injury that third-year quarterback Zach Wilson will be the starter going forward. The 24-year-old struggled mightily in his sophomore season, but he regained the confidence of the coaching staff.

Still, it would be smart for the Jets to pursue a capable veteran backup in case Wilson struggles again. The quarterback market is thin, but New York needs stability at the position if it hopes to end its 12-year playoff drought.