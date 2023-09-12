Tom Brady Rumors: No 'Reason to Believe' QB Will Eye Jets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

While many believe Tom Brady would be a viable replacement for the New York Jets after they lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending torn Achilles, the 46-year-old reportedly has no intentions of ending his retirement.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Jeff Darlington said that while it would be logical for the Jets to contact Brady about his potential return, it's unlikely that the legendary quarterback will be looking to make a comeback.

"It would make sense, honestly, if the Jets reached out to him," Darlington said. "Before this injury ever happened, he was very inclined to stay in retirement and I don't have any reason to believe otherwise."

Darlington also pointed out that Brady becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders after he retired adds another wrinkle to his potential return.

"Also, I think it would be very complicated with his ownership stake with the Raiders," Darlington said. "To be a player and an owner at the same time, you gotta have 24 owners voting that it's OK. It gets very complicated, and I have no reason to believe that he is necessarily interested anyway."

For his part, Brady sounds like he's enjoying his time away from the football field. He said on his podcast on Tuesday that he is "super content with my decision and where I'm at in life."

It's clear that the Jets will have to look elsewhere if they hope to bring in a veteran to replace Rodgers following his devastating injury.