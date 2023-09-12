Tom Brady Discusses NFL Retirement: 'I'm Just Super Content with My Decision'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After the New York Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles in Monday's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills, many had wondered if Tom Brady would be a viable candidate to come out of retirement and replace him.

Brady quickly put an end to that speculation, saying on his podcast on Tuesday:

"I think the advice I gave different guys is if they're looking in their career, and I told this to a friend last night. 'Just make sure you leave it all out there.' Because you just never want to have one drop left and think, 'Ah, everyone's out there playing, and I'm sitting up here, and I still feel like I could do it.' I don't feel like that. I feel like I'm just super content with my decision and where I'm at in life."

Brady ended his legendary 23-year career following the 2022 season. Despite being 45 years old during his final campaign, he still performed at a very high level and ranked third in the NFL with 4,694 passing yards. He helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a second straight NFC South title, but the team fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Brady was honored by the New England Patriots during halftime of the team's 2023 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He spent the first 20 years of his career in New England, winning six of his seven Super Bowl titles. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the team will waive its four-year wait period and induct Brady into the Patriots Hall of Fame next year.

"All our lives take us on different journeys, they take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives but one thing I am sure of and that will never change is that I am a Patriot for life," Brady told the crowd at Gillette Stadium.

The 46-year-old doesn't sound like he's itching to return to the football field. After Rodgers' devastating injury, Brady should be even more inclined to stay away and avoid taking hits at his age.