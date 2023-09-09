Jewell Loyd, Storm Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension; Includes Supermax in Year 1

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd agreed to a two-year contract extension Saturday that includes supermax money in the first year of the deal, her agent told ESPN's Andraya Carter.

Loyd, 29, is now locked in with the organization through 2025 on a deal just under $500,000 after she set the franchise's single-season scoring record previously held by Breanna Stewart on Friday night.

She now has 911 points for the year and will have a few more seasons in the Emerald City to keep etching her name in the record books.

