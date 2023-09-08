Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA Record for 3s in a Season

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It was a record-breaking day for New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

The two-time All-Star knocked down her 122nd three-pointer of the season during the Liberty's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, breaking Diana Taurasi's single-season record in the process.

Taurasi knocked down 121 three-pointers during the 2006 season with the Phoenix Mercury. Ionescu entered the game against the Sparks with 120, so breaking the record was certainly possible heading into the contest.

Ionescu is not the only player on the Liberty to break a 2006 Taurasi record this season as forward Breanna Stewart broke the single-season points record of 860 on Tuesday night.

The Liberty are currently 31-7 and have the top record in the Eastern Conference. They have clinched that top seed but are just one game behind the Las Vegas Aces for the best overall record in the WNBA.

Ionescu is a key reason why the team has been so successful as she is averaging 17 points with 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 34 games. She also possesses a career-high .444 shooting percentage from the three point line which has really been a huge reason why she was able to beak Taurasi's mark.

The WNBA playoffs are set to begin September 13 and the Liberty will look to inch closer to the first championship in franchise history.