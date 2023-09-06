X

    Liberty's Breanna Stewart Breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA Single-Season Scoring Record

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 5: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty shoots a free throw during the game against the Dallas Wings on September 5, 2023 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart broke Diana Taurasi's record for the most points in a WNBA season during Tuesday's 94-93 win over the Dallas Wings.

    Breanna Stewart had a night to remember 😤<br><br>-40 PTS<br>-9 REB<br>-Set WNBA record for most points in a single season<br>-4th 40-PT game of the season<br><br>Stew York 🗽 <a href="https://t.co/hc2sz5WPWq">pic.twitter.com/hc2sz5WPWq</a>

    With her 40-point effort, Stewart has 885 on the year, 25 more than Taurasi registered with the Phoenix Mercury in 2006.

    "I have something I can like hold over her head a little bit," she told reporters of the WNBA legend. "I have something I can like hold over her head a little bit."

    Records like Taurasi's are bound to fall sooner or later since the WNBA season is longer than it's ever been (40 games). By the time the dust settles on the current campaign, Stewart probably won't be the only player who leapfrogged the 10-time All-Star.

    An updated look at the WNBA single-season scoring record:<br><br>Breanna Stewart, 2023: 885 (38 games)<br>Diana Taurasi, 2006: 860 (34 games)<br>Jewell Loyd, 2023: 852 (35 games)<br>A'ja Wilson, 2023: 846 (38 games)<a href="https://t.co/f6VM2QgKA0">https://t.co/f6VM2QgKA0</a>

    Taurasi can at least hang her hat on the fact her 2006 scoring average (25.29 points) is on pace to remain the gold standard. Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd is hot on her heels (24.34 points) but will need some big performances over her team's final three games.

    For Stewart, Tuesday's achievement will be added to her MVP case.

    The 29-year-old is having arguably her best season ever. She's averaging 23.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks, and her .374 win shares per 48 minutes are a career high, per Basketball Reference.

    The Liberty are peaking at the right time as well. New York is 17-3 and owns the league's best net rating (13.6) since the All-Star break, per WNBA.com.

    This season was shaping up to be one long coronation ceremony for the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces as they reeled off 24 wins in their first 26 games.

    The Aces continued their historic season with a win vs the Dream:<br><br>- 2nd team to start 24-2 in WNBA history, joining the 1998 Comets<br>- 3rd team to start 13-0 or better at home, joining 2010 Storm and 2001 Sparks<br>- 2nd team to win at least 8 straight games by 10+ points, joining… <a href="https://t.co/xV5j80YHsI">pic.twitter.com/xV5j80YHsI</a>

    Instead, Stewart and the Liberty look like they can derail the Aces' repeat bid should the two teams face off for the playoff matchup fans have been desperate to see all year.