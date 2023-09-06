Liberty's Breanna Stewart Breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA Single-Season Scoring Record

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart broke Diana Taurasi's record for the most points in a WNBA season during Tuesday's 94-93 win over the Dallas Wings.

With her 40-point effort, Stewart has 885 on the year, 25 more than Taurasi registered with the Phoenix Mercury in 2006.

"I have something I can like hold over her head a little bit," she told reporters of the WNBA legend. "I have something I can like hold over her head a little bit."

Records like Taurasi's are bound to fall sooner or later since the WNBA season is longer than it's ever been (40 games). By the time the dust settles on the current campaign, Stewart probably won't be the only player who leapfrogged the 10-time All-Star.

Taurasi can at least hang her hat on the fact her 2006 scoring average (25.29 points) is on pace to remain the gold standard. Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd is hot on her heels (24.34 points) but will need some big performances over her team's final three games.

For Stewart, Tuesday's achievement will be added to her MVP case.

The 29-year-old is having arguably her best season ever. She's averaging 23.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks, and her .374 win shares per 48 minutes are a career high, per Basketball Reference.

The Liberty are peaking at the right time as well. New York is 17-3 and owns the league's best net rating (13.6) since the All-Star break, per WNBA.com.

This season was shaping up to be one long coronation ceremony for the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces as they reeled off 24 wins in their first 26 games.

Instead, Stewart and the Liberty look like they can derail the Aces' repeat bid should the two teams face off for the playoff matchup fans have been desperate to see all year.