1 Risk Every NBA Team Should Take This Season

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

While everyone seemingly awaits Atlanta's inevitable change at center from Clint Capela to Onyeka Okongwu, there is another path to making this frontcourt more dynamic. Finding starter-level minutes (if not a starting spot altogether) for springy third-year swingman Jalen Johnson would do the trick.



The 6'9", 220-pounder boasts unfair explosion for his size and a sneaky-good eye for passing that could take this offense to the next level. While it sometimes appears he's playing too fast for his own good, that extra gear will be wildly beneficial once he becomes polished to the point of knowing exactly when, where and how to engage it.



The Hawks have a slew of three-and-D forwards—De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and Saddiq Bey—and it feels like a safe option to rely on them to support star guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. But those players won't change Atlanta's fortunes, for better or worse.

There would be some risk involved in throwing major minutes at Johnson and hoping he can develop on the fly, but the potential reward of having a do-it-all defender who can drive, dish and finish on the move might justify it.

