Giannis Antetokounmpo Unsure About Bucks Contract Extension; Must 'See the Dynamics'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he will need to wait to see how the team plays under new head coach Adrian Griffin before deciding on his next extension, according to the New York Times' Tania Ganguli.

"You've got to see the dynamics," Antetokounmpo said. "How the coach is going to be, how we're going to be together. At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know and the organization knows that I want to win a championship. As long as we're on the same page with that and you show me and we go together to win a championship, I'm all for it."

The Bucks fired five-year head coach Mike Budenholzer in May after the team was upset in the first round by the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo is currently signed through the 2024-25 season with a player option in 2025-26. He will be eligible to sign a three-year extension in September, but is unlikely to consider extending until next season, Ganguli reported.

