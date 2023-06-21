NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Mavs Want Hawks' Clint Capela, No. 15 Pick in Trade for No. 10

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly at an impasse regarding a potential trade involving their first-round picks, which are at No. 10 and No. 15 overall, respectively.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on the Lowe Post podcast (34:30 mark), the Mavs want the Hawks to include center Clint Capela in a deal involving Atlanta moving up from No. 15 to No. 10. Atlanta would reportedly "much prefer" that the Mavericks take forward John Collins in a trade, per Givony.

The 29-year-old Capela averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last year. He would fill a big need for a Mavs team that finished second-last in rebounding rate in 2022-23 and needs an upgrade at the starting 5.

Collins looked like a potential All-Star in 2019-20, when he averaged 21.6 points on 58.3 percent shooting and 10.1 rebounds per game in his third NBA season. Unfortunately, he's slowly regressed since then and posted 13.1 points on 50.8 percent shooting and 6.5 rebounds this past year.

Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons and need to make some offseason moves. The Mavs made the 2021-22 Western Conference Finals but failed to even make the play-in tournament last year. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks were one-and-done in the first round, losing to the Boston Celtics.

We'll soon find out if anything comes to fruition between the two sides with the draft going down on Thursday evening.